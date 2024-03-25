The Charleston Gaillard Center and Buxton Books Host A Conversation with Erik Larson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Charleston Gaillard Center and Buxton Books will present A Conversation with Erik Larson on May 16, 2024 in celebration of his new book, The Demon of Unrest.

Arriving April 30, 2024, The Demon of Unrest “brings to life the pivotal five months between the election of Abraham Lincoln and the start of the Civil War,” a timely story from American history with deep ties to Charleston.

Spend an evening with Erik Larson, the New York Times bestselling author of titles like The Splendid and the Vile, The Devil in the White City, and In the Garden of Beasts, just minutes (and a boat ride) away from where “the passions of North and South came to focus on a lonely federal fortress in Charleston Harbor: Fort Sumter.”

Tickets on sale Friday, March 29 at 12 PM EST at gaillardcenter.org. Gaillard Center Members receive presale access! To learn more about our Membership program, please contact our Advancement Office at info@gaillardfoundation.org or (843) 718-1578.