TWELFTH NIGHT Ushers In The 50th Anniversary Season At The Warehouse Theatre

William Shakespeare's popular comedy TWELFTH NIGHT revolves around a simple premise: Viola thinks her brother is dead. He's not. He thinks she is dead. She's not. Everyone thinks that she is her brother. She's not. Everyone thinks that her brother is her. He's not. What could possibly go wrong?

TWELFTH NIGHT kicks off the 50th anniversary season in lighthearted fashion with a show that nods to The Warehouse Theatre's history as a powerhouse home for Shakespeare, but looks to the future with its fresh spin on this classic comedy.

Producing Artistic Director Mike Sablone states, “The timeless nature of one of Shakespeare's most delightful comedies about love and identity has stood the test of time, which makes it the ideal show to begin our 50th anniversary celebration. It's what The Warehouse does best, produce work that is as fresh today as when it was when written in the 1600s.”

Longtime Warehouse collaborator Jayce T. Tromsness returns as director continuing what's been a twenty-year career with the theatre. Having helmed an extensive number of the Shakespeare plays that have been produced at The Warehouse over the last two decades, he's assembled a cast of longtime Warehouse favorites with a mix of new talent.

Newcomers Tinasha LaRayé and Carson Hebblethwaite grace the stage alongside Warehouse veterans Abby Gilbert (THE WOLVES), Guillermo Jemmott, Jr. (WITCH, SENSE & SENSIBILITY), Brock Koonce (THE CRUCIBLE, ALL MY SONS), Taji Mayberry (PIPELINE), Amanda Sox (PRIDE & PREJUDICE, CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS), Anne Kelly Tromsness (NATIVE GARDENS, ANGELS IN AMERICA), and Christina Rose Yasi (SENSE & SENSIBILITY, THE WOLVES).

The comedy's production team are all returning artistic partners with The Warehouse Theatre including Margaret Caterisano (Costumes), Alicia Varcoe (Lights), Shari Tingle (Props), B Strife (Stage Manager), with Tromsness contributing scenic design and sound.

I Pay What I Can Sunday is September 10th at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:15pm. Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run, as well as student and educator discounts. The show runs September 8th through 24th.

The Warehouse Theatre is Upstate South Carolina's premier, professional theatre where community engagement and education complement thought-provoking theatre experiences. The Warehouse Theatre is recognized as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. More information including education, tickets, and donating can be found at Click Here.