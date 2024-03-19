TROUBLE IN MIND Comes to the Warehouse Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND will be performed as The Warehouse Theatre’s latest production opening on March 29th.

Set during rehearsals for a major Broadway production, TROUBLE IN MIND illuminates the inner life of a Black actress struggling with her career. The play is a funny, moving, and heartbreaking look at racism, identity, and ego in the high-stakes world of New York theatre.

Producing Artistic Director Mike Sablone stated, “I am immensely proud of bringing this Alice Childress classic back home to South Carolina. The play is as relevant, as funny, and as insightful today as it was when she initially wrote it in 1955. A classic that feels contemporary, it’s the perfect play to celebrate the past, present, and future of The Warehouse.”

Helmed by Atlanta-based director Amanda Washington, the play will feature Warehouse debuts from Jacqueline Springfield, Daryel Monson, and Imani-Grace King while also showcasing returning performers David Bean (BOEING BOEING, THE CRUCIBLE), Aaron Brakefield (GOD OF CARNAGE, PRIDE & PREJUDICE), Austin J. Kara (GEORGIA MCBRIDE, 25th SPELLING BEE), Clark Nesbitt (A LESSON BEFORE DYING), Jayce T. Tromsness (WITCH, 25th SPELLING BEE), and Christina Rose Yasi (TWELFTH NIGHT, SENSE & SENSIBILITY).

Production design will feature the talents of Shannon Robert and Matthew Leckenbusch (Scenic), David Jones (Costume), Kevin Frazier (Lighting), Mikaela Fraser (Sound), and Beth Martin (Props).

I Pay What I Can Sunday is March 31st at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:15pm. Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run, as well as student and educator discounts. The show runs March 29th – April 14th, 2024.



