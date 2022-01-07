THE LOTUS PARADOX Sees World Premiere January 21 At The Warehouse

The Warehouse Theatre's latest world premiere is from the pen of Dorothy Fortenberry, a writer and producer known for The Handmaid's Tale, CW's The 100, and the upcoming Extrapolations for AppleTV+. Fortenberry is in Greenville working with The Warehouse on the production.

Celebrated children's novelist Nora Tennant garnered significant fame from her book trilogy The Lotus Paradox. Changing children's literature forever, the series has become an inspiration to millions, but her home life is another story. When a passionate teenage super fan travels to Nora's home with a tragic secret, the family balance is thrust into chaos. In a play that plumbs the depths of what it costs to draw artistic inspiration from your family, The Lotus Paradox is a haunting multi-generational tale about motherhood, fan culture, climate change, and if kids can and should save the world.

Producing Artistic Director Mike Sablone shared, "I am very proud to be producing another world premiere here in the Upstate by an incredibly talented nationally known writer. We are rapidly becoming a destination for high quality world premieres, and having a local cast and production team is invaluable to the success of this project. I can't wait to see how our audience responds to Dorothy's entertaining and moving drama."

The cast features familiar Warehouse faces in Amanda Sox (THE CAKE, PRIDE & PREJUDICE), Jason D. Johnson (THE CRUCIBLE, RICHARD III), DeBryant Johnson (URINETOWN the MUSICAL) along with Warehouse debuts from Dayanari Umana and longtime film and television actor, Rebecca Koon (Logan Lucky, "The Detour"). Jay Briggs, off the success of CLYBOURNE PARK and PRIDE & PREJUDICE, returns to the director's chair for the production.

Working with the Actors' Equity Association as a fully vaccinated company, masks and vaccine cards (or a negative Covid test) will be required for entry. More information can be found on The Warehouse Theatre's website.

I Pay What I Can Sunday is January 23rd at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:15pm. Student Tickets are available the first weekend of performances. Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run. The show runs January 21st - February 6th, 2022.

More information including our community forums, ticket purchasing and donating can be found at www.WarehouseTheatre.com.