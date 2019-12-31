THE HEATH Opens At Warehouse Theatre

Lauren Gunderson was named the most produced playwright in the nation this year by American Theatre Magazine. It's no wonder given how engaging her characters are and how her stories brilliantly explore vital human stories. In the latest production from The Warehouse Theatre she turns the focus to herself and her extended family. Given that her grandfather, a prominent presence in the play, lived and worked locally, cities and other landmarks of the Upstate region play key elements in the show.

THE HEATH features hallmarks of Gunderson's work with a powerful female character driving the action and a wide array of elements from science to Shakespeare to banjo aiding the story as it springs to life. THE HEATH explores the relationship between a grandfather and granddaughter who are different in every possible way and uses that framework to plumb the depths of how we reconcile dissimilarities in those we love.

The charming, heartwarming play will feature one of Greenville's most popular performers, Miranda Barnett, who originated the leading role of the narrator in the world premiere at Merrimack Repertory Theatre earlier this year. Barnett taught herself banjo in order to embody Gunderson's protagonist on stage.

The play runs January 10 -26 and is 90 minutes in length. Tickets are $35 for General Admission, $40 for Re-served Seats. Tickets can be purchased at www.WarehouseTheatre.com or by calling 864-235-6948.





