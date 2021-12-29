Summer: The Donna Summer Musical coming to the Charleston Gaillard Center February 7, 2022

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical Tickets begin at $35 (plus fees) Charleston Gaillard Center Charleston, SC She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation. SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical contains flashing strobe lights, theatrical haze and fog, and may not be suitable for children ages 12 and under. There is no foul language, but there are some adult themes and discussions of drug use. Buy tickets at https://gaillardcenter.org/events/summer-the-donna-summer-musical-2/ Ticket Office (843) 242-3099 ticketing@gaillardcenter.org ( ticketing@gaillardcenter.org ) Mon-Fri 11am-6pm and two hours prior to a performance.