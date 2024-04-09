Student Dance Works Take the Spotlight in USC Dance Student Choreography Showcase

Performances run April 20-21 at Drayton Hall Theatre.
The Betsy Blackmon Dance Program at USC will present its Student Choreography Showcase, featuring original works by dance students, April 20-21 at Drayton Hall Theatre.
Showtime is 2pm daily. Admission is $15 for students, $20 for USC faculty/staff, military, and seniors 60+, and $22 for the public. Tickets may be purchased online at sc.universitytickets.com or at the door. Drayton Hall Theatre is located at 1214 College St., across from the historic USC Horseshoe.
Presented in both the fall and spring semesters, the Student Choreography Showcase spotlights works that have been created during the semester in a class led by instructor Eduard Forehand. The collaborative nature of the course provides opportunities for constructive dialogue between Forehand, the choreographers and the performers as the works are being developed.
12 works representing a wide range of styles and themes will be premiered in the concert. The concert repertory include:
Also creating innovative works for the showcase are Talbott Carden, Alex Carnevale, Claire Cronin, Rain Hicks, Mikayla Radermacher, Lindsey Schultz, Lauren Smith-Powell, Marina Uliano, and Ja’lene Woods. USC Dance Senior Instructor Eric Morris is the lighting designer for the concert. Costumer for the production is Kathleen Powers.
“There is such a beautiful range of pieces that will be presented,” says Booker about the showcase. “There are a lot of interesting approaches to movement, and pieces that are intended to make the audience walk out and feel changed!”
For more information on the Student Choreography Showcase or the Betsy Blackmon Dance Program at the University of South Carolina, contact Kevin Bush by phone at 803-777-9353 or via email at bushk@mailbox.sc.edu.
