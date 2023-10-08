Student Blog: Maintaining Academic Integrity Through a Busy Semester

How to make a plan and take your work seriously

By: Oct. 08, 2023

Student Blog: Maintaining Academic Integrity Through a Busy Semester

To most students, academic integrity may just seem like a general term listed on a course syllabus. When academic challenges arise, however, it is crucial to be aware of what exactly it means to practice and maintain academic integrity in individual coursework and beyond. For performing arts majors specifically, academic integrity may appear in unconventional ways, but it is just as important in rehearsal and performance environments as it is in traditional educational settings. Once we as students are able to grasp what academic integrity means to us personally, it becomes a motivator to always put your best foot forward in everything that you do, both in and out of the classroom.

Maintaining academic integrity, at its core, is the practice of putting forth your best effort in every assignment, exam, or other endeavor, and relying on your own abilities and knowledge to be successful. Most college students today have had these ideals drilled into our minds since elementary school or earlier, and while the application of this idea may change as we go through our academic careers, the general principle stays the same. College academics are undoubtedly overwhelming at times, and it’s not difficult to see why taking an “easier” but less honorable route may be tempting to some, especially as assignments pile up through the semester. However, there are a number of resources available on college campuses today that help students manage their responsibilities in a way that maintains honesty and academic merit. There are writing centers, on-campus tutoring services, and office hours to meet with professors for additional help. These resources make additional help and accommodations when needed more accessible than ever, giving all students opportunities to grow and maintain integrity in their work.

One way I work to maintain academic integrity is to make a plan to help me feel mentally prepared to take on each week. When the semester becomes especially stressful, I like to take time to plan out my week. I sit down with my calendar and make notes of any projects, rehearsals, coachings, et cetera, as well as mapping out time to get ahead with any homework I may have. This helps me continue to take all of my work seriously and avoid falling into crunch time as deadlines draw nearer.

With performing arts majors, academic integrity can also appear in other ways. Having academic integrity also means holding yourself accountable in everything that you do. In a group rehearsal setting, it is crucial that each member has taken the time to review their music individually so that the process runs smoothly once everyone is rehearsing together. This sense of responsibility serves as yet another extension of academic integrity, even though it may not seem like the most obvious example. This also applies to situations where you may need to take notes from a professor or director and make adjustments to a performance. Taking responsibility for your personal creative improvement is a crucial part of academic integrity in performance settings.

Academic integrity may sound like a vague term, but it involves many actionable steps that help students stay on track and maintain the value of their work. It’s crucial that we learn what habits work for us so that we can be successful both in academic and creative settings, in college and beyond.



Recommended For You