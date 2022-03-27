South Carolina Children's Theatre Announces 2022-23 Season

For its 35th season approaching this fall 2022, South Carolina Children's Theatre (SCCT) has announced an exciting slate of shows.

"This season is full of joy and hope," says Matt Giles, SCCT's Artistic Director. "It truly showcases our commitment to be a theatre producing work for multigenerational audiences, and there is something for each and every age group to enjoy. I'm also proud that not only are we introducing our audiences to some new titles, we are also expanding our directing pool. Three of our directors this season will be making their SCCT MainStage directorial debuts. We continue to strive to produce the best work and collaborate with the best artists."

For its second full season at the theatre's new home at 153 Augusta Street, across from Gather GVL, Giles is excited to present both beloved classics and newer productions that may not be as familiar to audiences, but are sure to entertain, challenge, and inspire. "Choosing a season is both exhilarating and challenging," says Giles. "We work hard to balance a variety of factors, with the goal always being to educate and stimulate the minds and imaginations of young people and their families. And I believe this season does just that."

From its productions to its educational programming, community events, and more, the team at SCCT is dedicated to ensuring that the theatre is a welcoming space where the Greenville community feels comfortable and at home. "It is so important to us that every child, and every family in Greenville feels welcome at SCCT," says Debbie Bell, Executive Director. "After operating out of warehouses, government buildings, and eventually the Gunter Theatre at the Peace Center for many years, we are now so proud to invite the community into our new home."

To make the theatre as accessible as possible for all, SCCT will be introducing a "Pay What You Can" performance for each MainStage show in its 22-23 season. The specific dates/times of those shows will be announced at a later date. "We believe everyone should have access to great theatre. Ticket prices can prevent us from engaging with the widest possible audience, so we are working hard to eliminate that barrier."

Here is South Carolina Children's Theatre's 2022-23 season outlined below, along with additional commentary from Giles about each show.

Tickets for the 2022-23 Season will go on sale on the SCCT website on Wednesday, May 25th.

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!

Based on the book by Mo Willems

Script by Mo Willems and Mr. Warburton

Lyrics by Mo Willems

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Directed by Connor Vetter

Production dates:

September 23, 2022 - October 2, 2022

With a script written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling, Caldecott Honor award-winning "Pigeon" picture books, and featuring an innovative mix of songs (and feathers), Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is sure to get everyone's wings flapping.

Giles: "I am a tremendous fan of Mo Willems' work. His books are beloved by children and parents alike. This piece is an adaptation of one of my favorite picture books, and it features new and innovative songs. I'm also thrilled to bring Connor Vetter here to direct. She is one of my favorite theatre artists working today, and I can't wait to see what she does with this piece."

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

New Book by Douglas Carter Beane

Original Book by Oscar Hammerstein II

Directed by Matt Giles

Production dates:

November 18, 2022 - December 11, 2022

This Broadway adaptation of the classic musical features new characters, a hilarious libretto, surprising twists, and an unforgettable score from Rodgers & Hammerstein.

Giles: "While we have technically produced this show before, we haven't produced this version. The show was given a fresh update in 2013 in preparation for a Broadway run, and the changes are quite lovely. The show feels much more modern, but retains all the great songs from the original version (with a few additions). I'm very much looking forward to bringing this show to our stage, and I think it will be a perfect holiday treat for the whole family."

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane

Adapted by Dwayne Hartford

From the book by Kate DiCamillo

Directed by Jay Briggs

Production dates:

January 27, 2023 - February 5, 2023

Based on Kate DiCamillo's beautiful novel of the same name, Edward Tulane is the story of an expensive toy rabbit made of china who loses his way home. Edward starts a miraculous journey where he learns what it is to love, what it is to lose that love, and how to find the courage to love again.

Giles: "I am in love with this stunning and heartfelt adaptation of Kate DiCamillo's book. The show is written in an innovative theatrical style that will engage our audience in new and exciting ways. We are always trying to find stories our audiences may be slightly less familiar with, and ways we can introduce new ways of storytelling. Jay Briggs is one of the most respected directors in the Upstate and I'm thrilled that he will helm this production."

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller

Based on the books by Eric Carle

Directed by Mia Phillips

Production dates:

March 3, 2023 - March 12, 2023

The critically acclaimed production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show created by Jonathan Rockefeller features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets. The production faithfully adapts four stories by author/illustrator Eric Carle: Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly, and of course, the star of the show - The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The Very Hungry Caterpillar has delighted generations of readers since it was first published in 1969 selling more than 48 million copies worldwide. Brown Bear, Brown Bear - now celebrating 50 years - has sold more than 18.2 million copies.

Giles: "Who hasn't read Eric Carle's charming stories? This show will delight audiences of all ages, but particularly the youngest among us. We believe it is crucial to program work for the very young on our MainStage, and this will serve as a brilliant introduction to live theatre. And it will be wonderful to have Mia Phillips' directing work back on our stage."

Once on This Island

Book by Lynn Ahrens

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Directed by Ahsha Daniels

Production dates:

May 5, 2023 - May 21, 2023

From the Tony Award-winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Seussical, Ragtime), comes the Olivier Award-winning Once on This Island. This highly original and theatrical Caribbean adaptation of the popular fairy tale, The Little Mermaid, tells the story of one small girl who finds love in a world of prejudice.

Giles: "This is a gorgeous story of love and loss. It was recently revived on Broadway and won a Tony Award in the process. It is unlike anything we have ever produced at SCCT, and I am so very excited to welcome director Ahsha Daniels to help us bring this story to life. I cannot wait to share this piece with our audiences."