Single Show Tickets For 2023-2024 North Charleston POPS! Concerts Go On Sale Monday, August 21!

Single tickets for the North Charleston POPS! 2023 – 2024 season shows will go on sale Monday, August 21 at 10 AM. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office (Advance Ticket Office hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 AM – 4 PM).

The North Charleston POPS! recently announced its 2023 – 2024 season concerts. The season features all new shows and something for everyone. The shows are: It's Magic: Joan Ellison Swings in High Fidelity on Saturday, September 16; Holiday Pops on Saturday, December 9; A Tribute To Joni Mitchell featuring Heather Rice on Saturday, January 27; Broadway Night on March 23; and Symphony in Red White and Blue on Saturday, May 18. All performances are at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center and show time for all concerts is 7:30 PM. The season is sponsored by Lerato.

Season tickets are still on sale as well and start at only $90. In addition to having the same seats for all performances, North Charleston POPS! season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking, priority access to tickets before public on-sales, and special discounts & offers not available to the general public.

To purchase season tickets go to Click Here or www.NorthCharlestonPOPS.com. To purchase by phone, call 843-202-ARTS (2787).

"Welcome to the 2023 – 2024 Season with your North Charleston POPS!,” said Nick Palmer, North Charleston POPS! Conductor and Music Director. “This year we focus on the soloist as we bring together leading musicians from across the U.S., including Charleston artists Heather Rice, Katie Small, and two-time Grammy winner Charlton Singleton. Each concert has been carefully selected with you, our beloved audience, in mind.

Opening night is a program of timeless songs and unforgettable melodies, It's Magic: Joan Ellison Swings in High Fidelity. December brings a new addition, the Holiday POPS. Orchestra, choir, dancers, soloists and actors will present favorite holiday fare as we celebrate the festive season. The New Year begins with A Tribute to Joni Mitchell featuring the talented singer, songwriter, and producer Heather Rice. Broadway Night showcases Charleston's finest singers including Grammy Award winner Charlton Singleton. Our season concludes in May with a patriotic celebration. We premier a new work by Peter Boyer, Symphony in Red White and Blue, along with Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, both featuring acclaimed pianist Jeffrey Biegel. Celebrate together. This will be a season you will not want to miss.”

The North Charleston POPS! made their concert debut on June 26, 2012 at the North Charleston Coliseum to back up legendary musical group Earth, Wind and Fire when they made a stop in the Lowcountry as part of their “Guiding Lights” tour and to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the City of North Charleston. Members of the North Charleston POPS! have performed with national touring Broadway shows Wicked, Mary Poppins, Chicago, Phantom of the Opera, The Book of Mormon, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical during their engagements at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

North Charleston POPS!

2023 – 2024 Season Shows

It's Magic: Joan Ellison Swings in High Fidelity

September 16, 2023

Our opening night celebrates the great singers and songs from the era of high fidelity recordings. Experience classic songs by Rosemary Clooney, Lena Horne, Peggy Lee, Doris Day, Ella Fitzgerald, and Judy Garland.

Holiday POPS

December 9, 2023

Orchestra, choir, dancers, actors, and soloists all join together to present a celebration of holiday wonder, featuring music from The Nutcracker, It's a Wonderful Life, Frozen, Chanukah Overture, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Polar Express, Home Alone and John Rutter.

A Tribute to Joni Mitchell featuring Heather Rice

January 27, 2024

Native Charleston singer, songwriter and producer Heather Rice presents a newly created program featuring the music of Joni Mitchell. Also presented will be original works by Heather, and iconic songs from the 60's era, including the Beatles and more.

Broadway Night

March 23, 2024

Celebrated soloists bring Broadway to life. Experience timeless classics from Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, and today's most popular shows Hamilton, Wicked, The Greatest Showman, Anastasia, Rent, Les Misérables, and Dreamgirls.

Symphony in Red White and Blue

May 18, 2024

Acclaimed pianist Jeffrey Biegel premieres a new work by Peter Boyer, Rhapsody in Red White and Blue. The commission is a shared Orchestra National Initiative to become the first 50 state premiere. This concerto coincides with the centennial of George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, also performed. The program will be filled with all things American, a celebration of our great nation.