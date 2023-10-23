Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Bonnie Raitt returns to The North Charleston PAC, May 9.

Bonnie Raitt is heading out on the road again with members of her longtime touring band in 2024, with 24 new concerts in the U.S. announced today including a two-night stand at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC, and debuts at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, CT and The MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA.

The tour will come to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 9. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27 at 10 AM. Tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

Many would think Raitt might be eager to rest and take some downtime after headlining 75 concerts in 2022 and another 50 in 2023 spanning the U.S., Australia, the UK, Scotland, Ireland and Canada, and winning three GRAMMY Awards at the 65th Annual ceremony in February and an Americana Music Award in September (making “Just Like That” the first composition to win Song of the Year at both ceremonies).

The fact is, though there are always healthy breaks built into each tour, after a few weeks, Bonnie is itching to get back to what she loves most— traveling and playing live. Luckily her band, crew and the fans feel the same way! To that end, we've just put the finishing touches on another U.S. tour scheduled to start in Spring 2024, with fall dates to be announced later.

Raitt's fourth headlining appearance on the award-winning and longest-running music program in television history, Austin City Limits, will be broadcast on PBS during ACL's 49th season in the first quarter of 2024, shortly before her tour kicks off.

Special Guests to open the shows TBA.

Full list of 2024 tour dates including Fan Pre-sale and Special Benefit Seat information is listed at www.bonnieraitt.com. More tour dates for 2024 still to be announced.

Bonnie Raitt is a singer, songwriter and guitarist whose unique style blends blues, R&B, rock, and pop. After 20 years as a cult favorite, she broke through to the top in the early 90s with her GRAMMY-award winning albums, 'Nick of Time' and 'Luck of the Draw,' which featured hits, "Something To Talk About" and "I Can't Make You Love Me" among others. The thirteen-time Grammy winner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and Rolling Stone named the slide guitar ace #54 on their recently updated list of the “250 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and one of the "100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”

Raitt's widely-acclaimed 2012 independent release 'Slipstream' sold over a quarter-million copies, making it one of the top selling independent albums, and earned Raitt her 10th Grammy Award (Best Americana Album). In February 2016, Raitt released her highly-anticipated 20th album, 'Dig In Deep' (Redwing Records.) On tour for much of 2017-2019, Raitt and her band performed overseas in Australia, New Zealand as well as Canada before spending the summers touring as support for James Taylor in stadiums and arenas across the U.S., United Kingdom and Europe.

As known for her lifelong commitment to social activism as she is for her music, Raitt has long been involved with the environmental movement, performing concerts around oil, nuclear power, mining, water, and forest protection since the mid 70's. She was a founding member of MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy) which produced the historic concerts, album and movie NO NUKES and continues to work on safe energy issues in addition to environmental protection, social justice and human rights, as well as creator's rights and music education.