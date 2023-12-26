Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

Review: ODD at the Warehouse Theatre

Original world-premiere is the most loving, and most Gen-Z, tribute to Neil Simon you could imagine

By: Dec. 26, 2023

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Carolina Awards; A CHORUS LINE, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Photo 2 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Carolina Awards; A CHORUS LINE, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Trustus Theatre & More Lead!
HADESTOWN Comes to North Charleston PAC Next Month Photo 3 HADESTOWN Comes to North Charleston PAC Next Month
Review: ODD at the Warehouse Theatre Photo 4 Review: ODD at the Warehouse Theatre

Review: ODD at the Warehouse Theatre

Whether or not you're a Swiftie, it’s no wonder that that needs-no-introduction supernova of Eras Tour fame features in Odd, the shimmering, beautiful comedy by debut playwright Cammi Stilwell, which just had its world premiere at The Warehouse Theatre, now in its 50th season in Greenville’s West End; for Odd is a microcosm of 2023 in a way that could only be compared to the reigning Time Person of the Year. And not because the characters’ Wi-Fi password happens to be “taylorsversion”.

Part of the genius in how Stilwell reflects today’s zeitgeist is that she looks back to do so. You might know the timeless story. Two best friends—one a fastidious, work-minded type, the other messy and happy to skate through life—just became roommates, having found themselves both newly single. Let the games begin.

Moreover, sparks fly between the actors, but especially co-leads Clare Ruble and Kenzie Wynne, as they bring that script to life. The director’s note in the program describes the roles the two actresses have worked on together, and that could not be clearer in their performances. Together, Wynne and Ruble radiate a bubbling sense of genuine joy when together. Playing the fun-loving Phoebe, the appropriately impish-looking Ms. Wynne is hilarious, but also brings surprising heart to the role that makes Phoebe more than just “the funny one”. Ms. Ruble has a strong yet grounded presence as the more repressed Margot, and she charts the character’s arc with expert smoothness. Put the two together, and their stage chemistry is not to be believed.

Three supporting players also do well in framing the two ladies’ story. Primarily, Tony Award nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, Spring Awakening) as neighbor Hannah. She is lovable and sympathetic from the first and could not be better at getting an audience to root for her, even in this so-called smaller role. Conversely, Abby Gilbert perfectly embodies the ice queen archetype as Liza, who’s simultaneously Margot’s work rival and her closeted ex. Gilbert, however, disarms you with her ability to make Liza a fully three-dimensional person rather than a cardboard antagonist.

Under director Caroline Jane Davis, the technical production is flawless as well, especially for a smaller venue. The naturalistic set by Jenni Baldwin is a particular highlight, with all the modern details an up-to-the-minute story like Odd needs. The lighting by Kevin Frazier, who also did sound design, is also well used to indicate the passage between day and night.

As obvious an homage to Neil Simon as it is, the pleasant surprise of Odd is how it stands on its own. It’s easy to throw around pop-psychology jargon and claim relevancy. However Odd, as they say, “hits different.” It speaks to this post-2020 moment where we as a society don’t want to settle, whether at home in dead-end relationships, or professionally as a cog in the corporate machine. Through Margot and Phoebe’s friendship, Odd shows us that we don’t have to simply tolerate it. Rather, it’s okay, important even, to tend to our inner child sometimes and never grow up too much that we cannot find fulfillment. Long story short, don’t settle for less than joy.

It’s hard to believe such a genius play would come from a young, first-time dramatist, and Odd shows Ms. Stilwell has the potential for a truly great storytelling career ahead of her…are you ready for it?

Odd runs through October 17 at The Warehouse Theatre. Photo by Wallace Krebs.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - South Carolina

1
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Carolina Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Carolina Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Carolina Awards; A CHORUS LINE, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Carolina Awards; A CHORUS LINE, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Trustus Theatre & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
HADESTOWN Comes to North Charleston PAC Next Month Photo
HADESTOWN Comes to North Charleston PAC Next Month

Hadestown comes to North Charleston PAC next month! Performances will run January 2-7, 2024.

4
Review: ODD at the Warehouse Theatre Photo
Review: ODD at the Warehouse Theatre

Original world-premiere is the most loving, and most Gen-Z, tribute to Neil Simon you could imagine

From This Author - Elizabeth Cortes

Elizabeth Cortes is excited and grateful to be joining BroadwayWorld! A writer and visual artist, with a passion for the craft of musical theatre, she has been involved in a variety of positions ... Elizabeth Cortes">(read more about this author)

Review: ODD at the Warehouse TheatreReview: ODD at the Warehouse Theatre
Review: MJ at the Peace CenterReview: MJ at the Peace Center
Review: WICKED at the Peace CenterReview: WICKED at the Peace Center

Videos

Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go' Video
Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go'
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show Video
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
View all Videos

South Carolina SHOWS
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in South Carolina On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Koger Center for the Arts (3/26-3/28)
Hamilton (Philip Company) in South Carolina Hamilton (Philip Company)
Koger Center for the Arts (2/27-3/10)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in South Carolina SIX (Boleyn Tour)
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (3/12-3/17)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in South Carolina Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (4/26-4/28)
Dragons Love Tacos in South Carolina Dragons Love Tacos
South Carolina Children's Theatre (4/05-4/21)
The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963 in South Carolina The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963
South Carolina Children's Theatre (1/19-2/04)
Hadestown in South Carolina Hadestown
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (1/02-1/07)
Nickelodeon™ THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL in South Carolina Nickelodeon™ THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
South Carolina Children's Theatre (4/26-5/19)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in South Carolina Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Koger Center for the Arts (4/23-4/25)
Annie in South Carolina Annie
Charleston Gaillard Center (2/27-2/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You