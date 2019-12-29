Proud Mary Theatre Company Presents One-Woman Show THE PINK UNICORN

In this heart-wrenching play by Elise Forier Edie that was recently produced Off-Broadway with Tony-winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Trisha Lee's life and faith as a Christian widow in a conservative Southern town is suddenly upended when her 14-year-old daughter Jolene announces she is "gender queer" and starting a Gay-Straight Alliance chapter at their high school.

Upstate actor Kelly Davis stars and Anne Tromsness directs.

Spartanburg:

Artists Collective Spartanburg, 578 West Main St.

(formerly the West Main Artists Co-Op)

Friday - Saturday, February 7-8 & 14-15 @ 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 9 & 16, 2020 @ 3 p.m.

Greenville:

Coffee Underground, 1 East Coffee St.

Tuesday - Wednesday February 11-12@ 8 p.m.

Tickets for all shows are $15 General and $12 for students. Doors open 30 minutes prior to performance and galleries at Artists Collective open 1 hour before performances. For tickets or more information, visit http://www.proudmarytheatre.com/tickets or call (864) 580-8385





