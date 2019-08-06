ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Tickets Go On Sale Friday At Peace Concert Hall

Once on This Island will play eight performances in the Peace Concert Hall, Nov. 5-10, 2019, as part of the Peace Center's 2019-2020 Broadway season.

Tickets are $35-$95.

"What a delight it is to enter the world of Once on This Island" raves The New York Times.

Winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival Of A Musical, Once on This Island is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.



The groundbreaking vision of two-time Tony Award nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live) conjures up "a place where magic is possible and beauty is apparent for all to see!" (The Huffington Post). With a score that bursts with life from Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the Tony Award-winning songwriters of Anastasia and Ragtime, Once on This Island is a timeless testament to theater's unlimited possibilities.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at peacecenter.org. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

FREE Peace Talk

Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m.; Huguenot Mill

Open to all ticket holders, this free Peace Center supported community impact program will take a deep dive into the history, inspiration and people who bring this compelling story to life on stage. Register at peacecenter.org.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit peacecenter.org.

Events, dates, times, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Peace Center box office - in person, by phone or online - is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at the Peace Center and is the only way to guarantee the best prices. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Peace Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.





