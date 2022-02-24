NATIVE GARDENS to be Presented at The Warehouse Theatre

Anyone seeking a comedic lift or a 90-minute distraction from the ongoing state of the world will find it in NATIVE GARDENS, opening March 11th at The Warehouse Theatre. The popular Karen Zacarías play finally gets its long-awaited curtain in Greenville and features a wonderful mix of familiar Warehouse artists along with a set of brand-new collaborators.

In this comedy, during a weekend of backyard renovations at their new home, Pablo and his wife Tania discover a discrepancy with their property line-which apparently cuts through the prized garden of their neighbors, Frank and Virginia. Claiming what is rightfully theirs means that a fence will be run right through the middle of Frank's precious garden and this just happens to be the year that Frank could finally win the prestigious gardening award he's coveted for so long. What begins as a civil disagreement turns into an all-out border war of hilarious proportions.

The cast features Anne Kelly Tromsness (CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS, ANGELS IN AMERICA), Dayanari Umaña (THE LOTUS PARADOX), Terry Wells (THE CAKE) along with a Warehouse debut from Germainne Lebron. Patrick Torres, whose directing credits include The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, The Southwest Shakespeare Festival, Round House Theatre, and the Hangar Theatre among others, will be making his directing debut at The Warehouse Theatre as well.

Working with the Actors' Equity Association as a fully vaccinated company, masks and vaccine cards (or a negative Covid test) will be required for entry. More information can be found on The Warehouse Theatre's website.

I Pay What I Can Sunday is March 13th at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:15pm. Student Tickets are available the first weekend of performances. Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run. The show runs March 11th - 27th, 2022.

For more information visit: www.WarehouseTheatre.com.