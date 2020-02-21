Logos Theatre Will Bring Original Musical A PEEP BEHIND THE SCENES to the Stage

From the artistic team that brought you The Horse and His Boy, Prince Caspian, A Christmas Carol, and other epic classics come the newest original musical to hit the Logos Theatre stage.

This gripping production was written by their very own Nicole Chavers Stratton, with music by Tommy Curtin, Nicky Chavers, and Olivia Singleton. Based on the novel, A Peep Behind the Scenes, which sold over 2.5 million copies upon its release in 1877, this beautiful human story follows the life of Norah, a woman living the seemingly charmed life of a singer and actress on the stage. But as we get a glimpse behind the scenes, we come to realize that things are not always as they seem.

With 18 original songs, breathtaking choreography, towering sets, high-flying acrobatics, and the storytelling you've come to love at The Logos Theatre, we know this musical will be one your family will remember for years to come!

