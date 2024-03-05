Lean Ensemble Theatre Presents the Tony Award-Winning Musical FUN HOME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lean Ensemble Theatre has announced that it will present the Tony Award-winning musical FUN HOME.

When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family's Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father's hidden desires. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

Fun Home with music by Jeanine Tesori and book & lyrics by Lisa Kron. Directed by Broadway's West Hyler (Paramour) with musical direction by Helen Gregory, Fun Home features Riley Fincher-Foster, Jillian Louis, Mia Angelina Procida, Gilberto Saenz, Haley Spencer, Sam Svalina, Daniel Robert Sullivan, Molly Wareham & Peggy Trecker White.

Performances

Preview performance March 21 at 7:30, followed by 7:30 performances March 22-23 & 28-30 and 2 PM matinees on March 24 and 31. There will be talkbacks with members of the cast and special guests following the March 22nd, 24th, 29th and 31st performances.