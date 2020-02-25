Hong Kong Ballet's ALICE (in Wonderland) Canceled At The Peace Center

In light of recent developments related to the current coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong Ballet has postponed its upcoming U.S. tour, and their performance of ALICE (in wonderland) scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, at the Peace Center has been cancelled.

Hong Kong Ballet Artistic Director Septime Webre said, "As a global cultural ambassador for Hong Kong, the company was really looking forward to performing for our American fans and we are disappointed about postponing our April performances. However, we understand that the health and safety of our dancers and the general public comes first. We sincerely hope that Hong Kong and the rest of the world will recover soon, and are committed to returning to Virginia, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania as well as touring in other U.S. cities in the coming seasons."

Ticket buyers will automatically receive refunds based on their method of payment within the next 48 hours.

For questions, patrons should call the Peace Center box office at 864.467.3000.

The related Peace Interlude scheduled for April 2 has also been cancelled.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit peacecenter.org.





