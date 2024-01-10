Holy City Arts & Lyric Opera to Present A CELEBRATION OF LOVE This Valentine's Day

Toss the conventional Valentine's Day plans! This February 14, join HALO (Holy City Arts & Lyric Opera) for a one-night only immersive musical event featuring real-life artist couples straight from the stages of Broadway and The Metropolitan Opera.

Meet the star couples:

Tamar Greene & Lindsay Roberts-Currently mesmerizing audiences as George Washington in Hamilton on Broadway, Tamar joins forces with his wife, Lindsay, a seasoned Broadway veteran.

Matt Shingledecker & Caitlin Finnie-Matt, a Charleston native, known for his roles in Wicked on Broadway and the National Tour of LES MISERABLES, shares the stage with his fiancée, Caitlin, who recently performed Christine in the world tour of Phantom of the Opera.

John Dooley & Shannon Kessler Dooley- With his supple baritone and her lyricism and expressiveness, John and Shannon have entertained audiences across the nation from Lincoln Center to the Santa Fe Opera.

Leah Edwards & Dimitri Pittas-HALO founders Leah Edwards and Dimitri Pittas will also take the stage, showcasing their passion for music and commitment to creating memorable experiences for audiences worldwide.

Create your perfect date:

Make your night an interactive experience! Choose on-stage seating with champagne and chocolates, be featured on the kiss cam, request a special song, attend the pre-event open-bar reception and/or an afterparty with the artists for a chance to take photos, get autographs, and to win tickets to a future HALO performance. Want to do it all? Opt for the all-inclusive (on-stage) ticket! Have an idea to surprise a special someone? Select that option and let HALO help make it happen. Bring your partner, your family, your friends, or just yourself in an act of self-love-this is a celebration for everyone.

A Celebration of Love is a one-night only event on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Doors open at 5:30 pm, show begins at 6:30 pm. The Dock Street Theatre is located at 135 Church Street. Tickets: $45-$250. Build-Your-Own-Experience add-ons start at $10. A limited number of all-inclusive VIP tickets are available that include the pre-performance open-bar cocktail reception, on-stage seating with champagne and chocolates during the performance, and an exclusive afterparty with the artists.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here. To stay up to date with HALO happenings and to find out how you can be involved, sign up to receive the newsletter. For the complete 23/24 Season programming, visit HALO's website.

