Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra to Stream Three Upcoming Concerts

The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra has announced that it will be offering its Orchestra Series programs via livestream in January and February.

Orchestra Series Concert 5: JAIME LAREDO RETURNS!

January 25, 2021

Jaime Laredo, Conductor/Violin; Micah Gangwer, violin

Members of the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra

George F. Handel: Concerto Grosso, Op. 6, No. 11 in A, HWV.329

Johann S. Bach: Concerto for Two Violins in Dm, BWV.1043

Wolfgang A. Mozart: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, K.525

This concert will be live-streamed from SoundWaves at Coligny. A link to the private website stream page will be sent to all subscribers and purchasers of virtual single tickets.

Orchestra Series Concert 6: THE BIRTH OF SWING

February 8, 2021

Members of the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag

James Reese Europe: Castle Walk

George Gershwin: Lullabye

George Gershwin/Carroll: Summertime

George Gershwin/Nelson Riddle: Embraceable You

Bernice Petkere/Devol: Close Your Eyes

Antonio Carlos Jobim/Ogerman: Wave

Cole Porter/Carroll: What Is This Thing

Duke Ellington/Gould: Sophisticated Lady

George Gershwin/Nelson Riddle: I Got a Crush on You

Mack Gordon/Warren: At Last

John Klenner/Lewis: Just Friends

James Reese Europe: Castle House Rag

This concert will be live-streamed from SoundWaves at Coligny. A link to the private website stream page will be sent to all subscribers and purchasers of virtual single tickets.

Tickets available beginning January 15, 2021.

Orchestra Series Concert 7: HAYDN-FEST!

February 22, 2021

John Morris Russell, Conductor

Raymond Tsai, Cello (2020 HHSO Youth Concerto Competition Winner)

Members of the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra

Franz J. Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A, "Fire"

Franz J. Haydn: Cello Concerto in C, Hob.VIIb:1, Allegro molto

Franz J. Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in Em, "Tragic"

This concert will be live-streamed from SoundWaves at Coligny. A link to the private website stream page will be sent to all subscribers and purchasers of virtual single tickets.

Tickets available beginning January 15, 2021.