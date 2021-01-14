Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra to Stream Three Upcoming Concerts
Learn more about the upcoming concerts here!
The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra has announced that it will be offering its Orchestra Series programs via livestream in January and February.
Orchestra Series Concert 5: JAIME LAREDO RETURNS!
January 25, 2021
Jaime Laredo, Conductor/Violin; Micah Gangwer, violin
Members of the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra
George F. Handel: Concerto Grosso, Op. 6, No. 11 in A, HWV.329
Johann S. Bach: Concerto for Two Violins in Dm, BWV.1043
Wolfgang A. Mozart: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, K.525
This concert will be live-streamed from SoundWaves at Coligny. A link to the private website stream page will be sent to all subscribers and purchasers of virtual single tickets.
Buy Virtual Single Tickets Here
Orchestra Series Concert 6: THE BIRTH OF SWING
February 8, 2021
John Morris Russell, Conductor
Members of the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra
Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag
James Reese Europe: Castle Walk
George Gershwin: Lullabye
George Gershwin/Carroll: Summertime
George Gershwin/Nelson Riddle: Embraceable You
Bernice Petkere/Devol: Close Your Eyes
Antonio Carlos Jobim/Ogerman: Wave
Cole Porter/Carroll: What Is This Thing
Duke Ellington/Gould: Sophisticated Lady
George Gershwin/Nelson Riddle: I Got a Crush on You
Mack Gordon/Warren: At Last
John Klenner/Lewis: Just Friends
James Reese Europe: Castle House Rag
This concert will be live-streamed from SoundWaves at Coligny. A link to the private website stream page will be sent to all subscribers and purchasers of virtual single tickets.
Tickets available beginning January 15, 2021.
Orchestra Series Concert 7: HAYDN-FEST!
February 22, 2021
John Morris Russell, Conductor
Raymond Tsai, Cello (2020 HHSO Youth Concerto Competition Winner)
Members of the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra
Franz J. Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A, "Fire"
Franz J. Haydn: Cello Concerto in C, Hob.VIIb:1, Allegro molto
Franz J. Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in Em, "Tragic"
This concert will be live-streamed from SoundWaves at Coligny. A link to the private website stream page will be sent to all subscribers and purchasers of virtual single tickets.
Tickets available beginning January 15, 2021.