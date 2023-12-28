Heather Rice Brings a Tribute to Joni Mitchell to North Charleston PAC

A Tribute to Joni Mitchell featuring Heather Rice comes to North Charleston PAC in January. The performance is set for January 27, 2024.

Native Charleston singer, songwriter and producer Heather Rice presents a newly created program featuring the music of Joni Mitchell. Also presented will be original works by Heather, and iconic songs from the 60’s era, including the Beatles and more.

About Heather Rice

Heather Rice is a Charleston based singer and songwriter best known for her unique voice and soulful lyrics. Worth Loving is the first album to be released under her new label Red Lion Recording. Her lyrical vulnerability and rousing good nature uplifts in this track with splashes of Folk Country and modern Americana.

Worth Loving centers around the beauty in everyday people living everyday moments. She is a true “artivist” that aims to embrace people and empower other women with her music.

Heather Rice is featured vocalist for the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, The North Charleston Pops, the Orlando Jazz Orchestra, and the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. She is an opener for Joan Osborne, Sheryl Crow, and Lady Antebellum. She co-wrote "Like Make Believe" for Hootie and the Blowfish artist, Mark Bryan and was a featured performer in the Las Vegas smash hit and drama desk award winning show, Toxic Audio. She appears on many critically acclaimed recordings as a guest artist and heads Red Lion Recording, an indie record label and releases her original music and video.