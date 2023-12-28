Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

Heather Rice Brings a Tribute to Joni Mitchell to North Charleston PAC

The performance is set for January 27, 2024.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Review: ODD at the Warehouse Theatre Photo 2 Review: ODD at the Warehouse Theatre
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Carolina Awards; A CHORUS LINE, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Photo 3 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Carolina Awards; A CHORUS LINE, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Trustus Theatre & More Lead!
HADESTOWN Comes to North Charleston PAC Next Month Photo 4 HADESTOWN Comes to North Charleston PAC Next Month

Heather Rice Brings a Tribute to Joni Mitchell to North Charleston PAC

A Tribute to Joni Mitchell featuring Heather Rice comes to North Charleston PAC in January. The performance is set for January 27, 2024.

Native Charleston singer, songwriter and producer Heather Rice presents a newly created program featuring the music of Joni Mitchell. Also presented will be original works by Heather, and iconic songs from the 60’s era, including the Beatles and more.

About Heather Rice

Heather Rice is a Charleston based singer and songwriter best known for her unique voice and soulful lyrics. Worth Loving is the first album to be released under her new label Red Lion Recording.  Her lyrical vulnerability and rousing good nature uplifts in this track with splashes of Folk Country and modern Americana.  

Worth Loving centers around the beauty in everyday people living everyday moments. She is a true “artivist” that aims to embrace people and empower other women with her music.

Heather Rice is featured vocalist for the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, The North Charleston Pops, the Orlando Jazz Orchestra, and the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. She is an opener for Joan Osborne, Sheryl Crow, and Lady Antebellum. She co-wrote "Like Make Believe" for Hootie and the Blowfish artist, Mark Bryan and was a featured performer in the Las Vegas smash hit and drama desk award winning show, Toxic Audio. She appears on many critically acclaimed recordings as a guest artist and heads Red Lion Recording, an indie record label and releases her original music and video.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - South Carolina

1
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Carolina Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Carolina Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Carolina Awards; A CHORUS LINE, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Carolina Awards; A CHORUS LINE, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Trustus Theatre & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
HADESTOWN Comes to North Charleston PAC Next Month Photo
HADESTOWN Comes to North Charleston PAC Next Month

Hadestown comes to North Charleston PAC next month! Performances will run January 2-7, 2024.

4
Review: ODD at the Warehouse Theatre Photo
Review: ODD at the Warehouse Theatre

Original world-premiere is the most loving, and most Gen-Z, tribute to Neil Simon you could imagine

More Hot Stories For You

Heather Rice Brings a Tribute to Joni Mitchell to North Charleston PACHeather Rice Brings a Tribute to Joni Mitchell to North Charleston PAC
HADESTOWN Comes to North Charleston PAC Next MonthHADESTOWN Comes to North Charleston PAC Next Month
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUSING THROUGH THE CHANGE Comes to the North Charleston PAC in AprilMENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUSING THROUGH THE CHANGE Comes to the North Charleston PAC in April
STOMP Returns to North Charleston in May 2024STOMP Returns to North Charleston in May 2024

Videos

Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway Video
Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate Video
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate
View all Videos

South Carolina SHOWS
August Wilson's FENCES in South Carolina August Wilson's FENCES
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina (1/31-2/24)Tracker
Annie in South Carolina Annie
Charleston Gaillard Center (2/27-2/27)
Hadestown in South Carolina Hadestown
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (1/02-1/07)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in South Carolina SIX (Boleyn Tour)
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (3/12-3/17)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in South Carolina Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (4/26-4/28)
A World Premeire in South Carolina A World Premeire
South Carolina Children's Theatre (1/26-2/04)
Pablo Picasso portrayed by Doug Mishler in South Carolina Pablo Picasso portrayed by Doug Mishler
Simpsonville Arts Center (2/09-2/09)
Pinkalicious The Musical in South Carolina Pinkalicious The Musical
South Carolina Children's Theatre (2/23-3/10)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in South Carolina Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Koger Center for the Arts (4/23-4/25)
The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963 in South Carolina The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963
South Carolina Children's Theatre (1/19-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You