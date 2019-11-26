HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Will Open At Town Theatre

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...

Join Town Theatre Sat., Dec. 14 at 7:30 PM and Sun., Dec. 15 at 3 PM for a special holiday event, Home for the Holidays, featuring classic holiday songs from the funny to the formal.

Crooning some of your favorite tunes will be Josh Finch, Jeremy Hansard, Kathy Hartzog, Clayton King, Lee Martin, Rebecca Seezen, Shannon Scruggs and Scott Vaughan.

Agnes Babb, Becky Combs, Rachel Glowacki, Kristy O'Keefe, Kendall Scruggs and Greer Seay will be 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' alongside members of the Town Teen Troupe. And how can we forget the kiddos? A bevy of youth theatre performers will add that extra holiday cheer. We'll even throw in a Christmas carol sing-along.

And... what's the holiday without extended family coming to stay? We're thrilled to have special guests returning home to Town for this holiday spectacular including Joy Alexander, Kathryn Reddic Daniels, Cedrek McFadden and Courtney Reasoner.

Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for seniors/college/military and $15 for youth 17 and under. Members can make reservations BY CALLING and will save $5/ticket beginning Nov. 25. (This show is NOT a part of the season membership.) Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, Dec. 2.





