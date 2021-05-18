HAIRSPRAY, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF & More Announced for 2021-2022 Best of Broadway Series at the North Charleston PAC

The Best of Broadway series at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center announced the shows for the 2021-2022 season today. The season will welcome five shows including: Fiddler on the Roof (October 29-31, 2021); Hairspray (December 11-12, 2021): Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (April 22-24, 2022); Anastasia (May 14-15, 2022); and the 2019 Tony-winning revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! (May 20-22, 2022). All performances will be held at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

All shows were originally scheduled to be a part of the 2020-2021 season prior to COVID-19. All previously purchased season tickets for the 2020-2021 season will be honored for the new show dates in 2021-2022. New season tickets are on sale now. To purchase season tickets, visit NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com or call the Best of Broadway hotline at 843-202-ARTS (2787).

Cats (originally part of the 2019-2020 season) is now scheduled for February 4-6, 2022. All previously purchased season and individual tickets will be honored for the new dates. Tickets for Cats are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

As previously announced, the national tour of Hamilton is now scheduled to be a part of the 2022-2023 season! The best way to guarantee access to tickets to Hamilton is to purchase season tickets for the 2021-2022 season. When you renew your season tickets for 2022-2023, you will guarantee your seat locations before tickets go on sale to the general public.

"After the last year of COVID-19, we greatly look forward to coming together for the 2021-2022 Best of Broadway season," said North Charleston mayor Keith Summey. "The Best of Broadway is the biggest and best theatrical experience in the Lowcountry. Audiences from across the state of South Carolina and beyond visit our beautiful city to enjoy this world class entertainment".

"We can't wait to open the doors at the PAC for the return of our best of Broadway fans and are thrilled to feature so many great shows on our 2022-2022 season", said North Charleston Performing Arts Center General Manager Frank Lapsley. "We know our guests are not only excited about the return of Broadway this season, but are thrilled that the national tour of Hamilton is finally coming to the Lowcounty next season".

Current season ticket holders will have their season tickets mailed later this summer. Season tickets are on sale now to the general public and packages start at only $245. Tickets are available by calling (843) 202-ARTS (2787) or online at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com. Installment payment plans for season ticket packages are available. Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date.

In addition to having the same seat for all performances, Best of Broadway season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking, priority access to tickets for North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center events before they go on public sale and special discounts & offers.

The Best of Broadway series features the best in national touring Broadway shows and is presented by the Nederlander Producing Company of America and the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Best of Broadway 2021-2022 season

Fiddler on the Roof

October 29-31, 2021

Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

The original production won ten Tony Awards, including a special Tony for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. You'll be there when the sun rises on this new production, with stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

Featuring the Broadway classics "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life," Fiddler on the Roof will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

Hairspray

December 11-12, 2021

You Can't Stop the Beat! Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," "It Takes Two," and incorporating "Ladies Choice" from the musical film adaption, Hairspray is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

April 22-24, 2022

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now North Charleston's golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before - get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

Anastasia

May 14-15, 2022

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is on a journey to the Lowcountry at last!

From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak.

Oklahoma!

May 20-22, 2022

"How is it that the coolest new show on Broadway is a 1943 musical?" says The New York Times. This is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical. This acclaimed production of Oklahoma! is funny and sexy, dark and jolting.

Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this Oklahoma! allows the classic musical - and our country - to be seen in a whole new light.

CATS*

May 20-22, 2022

*Originally scheduled as part of the 2019-2020 season - all previously purchased season and individual tickets are still valid.

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory". Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!