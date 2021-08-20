Greenville Theatre to Continue its 'Welcome Back' Season with THE PRODUCERS

Greenville Theatre is continuing its "Welcome Back" season with the hilarious Tony Award-Winning comedy, The Producers! This is the first production directed by new Producing Artistic Director, Max Quinlan.

This laugh-out-loud musical farce is based on the 1967 Mel Brooks film. Struggling Broadway producer Max Bialystock teams up with Leo Bloom, a timid accountant with dreams of becoming a theatre producer, to put on the world's worst musical. The plan is to raise two million dollars, produce a show that will close after just one performance, and then run away to Rio with the rest of the money. Too bad for Bialystock and Bloom that, against all odds, the show is a total smash hit!

Directed by Max Quinlan, The Producers features some of Greenville's funniest and finest, with a cast led by Neel Patrick Edwards, Carter Allen, Jon Kilpatrick, and Jamie Ann Walters.

"This is one of my favorite shows of all time, and I am so excited to be working on this production with such a fantastic cast and creative team," said Carter Allen.

"It is a true joy to get back to doing live theatre," added Max Quinlan. "Laughter is healing. We are so excited to give the gift of comedy to this community with such a hilarious musical! Performing the work of legendary comedian Mel Brooks is a true honor. We are thrilled to welcome audiences back into our space and fill these walls once again with laughter and joy."

Ticket prices are Adults $40, Seniors $38, and Juniors $30. Student rush tickets are also available for $20, beginning one hour prior to curtain. Show dates are September 14, 16, 21, 23 (Tuesday and Thursday) at 7:30pm, September 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25 (Friday and Saturday) at 8pm, and September 12, 19, 26 (Sunday) at 3pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 864-233-6238 or visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org.

Greenville Theatre Box Office is located at 444 College Street on Heritage Green and is open Monday through Friday from 11am - 4pm.