Greenville Theatre Presents A FLEA IN HER EAR

Greenville Theatre will continue celebrating season 96 with one of the funniest comedies ever written, A Flea in Her Ear!

This hilarious show has mistaken identities, a spinning hotel bed, a doppelganger, a jealous Spaniard, and a foreigner no one can understand which make this a pell-mell story that will leave audiences rolling in the aisles with laughter.

Directed by Allen McCalla, this joyous farce features Todd A. Janssen, Jamie Ann Walters, Carter Allen, Abby Kohake, Evan Harris, Shane Willimon, Chris Cashon, Andrew Anderson, Sarah Rackley, Jason Underwood, Latreshia Lilly, Jenni Baldwin, Ian Hendrix, and Edwin Divine.

"I love a well-crafted play that takes the audience on a comic thrill ride," exclaimed the show's director Allen McCalla. "A Flea In Her Ear has been doing just that for a hundred years. It is one of the all-time great farces."

Todd A. Janssen has the difficult task of playing not one, but two characters in the piece. "Each character is so believable in their ridiculous behaviors that you just HAVE to laugh," states the actor. "It's been difficult to keep a straight face during a lot of our rehearsals because everyone is really hitting these great, fun moments so well! I can't wait to get this show in front of an audience and really enjoy these hilarious moments together."

Ticket prices are Adults $30, Seniors $29, and Juniors $22. Student rush tickets are also available the day of the show for $20. The show dates are April 14, 21, 28 (Thursday) at 7:30pm, April 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 (Friday and Saturday) at 8:00pm, and April 24 and May 1 (Sunday) at 3:00pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 864-233-6238 or visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org.