Greenville Theatre Kicks Off Welcome Back Season With THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES

This spine-tingling Sherlock Holmes' mystery is filled with suspense, humor, and terror. Based on the novel by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Sir Henry is heir to the vast Baskerville fortune, a legacy that comes with a family curse: death at the fangs of a demonic hound. While mysterious lights signal Baskerville Hall and the hound terrifies the countryside, suspicion falls on sinister servants, butterfly collectors, ladies in distress, and escaped convicts. The Hound of the Baskervilles is Conan Doyle's greatest mystery!

Directed by Suzanne McCalla, this show features David Bean, Evan Harris, Lindsay Morgan Bean, Kenneth Kraft, Emily McKay, Craig Smith, Nick Smithson, Ashleigh Stowe, and John Tripp.

Greenville Theatre's very own Sherlock Holmes, David Bean, states, "This terrifying mystery has danger and intrigue at every turn - without a doubt, the audience will be on the edge of their seat for every performance."

"The Hound of the Baskervilles is not your typical drawing room murder mystery," added director Suzanne McCalla. "There is deceit, lies, escaped convicts, and a supernatural gigantic hound! We're so excited for you to experience this scary tale just in time for Halloween."

Ticket prices are Adults $30, Seniors $29, and Juniors $22. Show dates are October 28, November 4 (Thursday) at 7:30 PM, October 22, 23, 29, 30, November 5, 6 (Friday and Saturday) at 8:00 PM, and October 24, 31, November 7 (Sunday) at 3:00 PM.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 864-233-6238 or visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org.