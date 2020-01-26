Greenville Theatre Announces 94th Season

Greenville Theatre donors, sponsors, and advertisers were treated to a musical 'season reveal' at the annual announcement party on January 26. Executive Artistic Director Allen McCalla thanked the attendees for their continued support before expressing his delight with the remarkable body of work being presented in the upcoming season.

"This season is a special one, with some nostalgic favorites, a classic mystery, a regional premiere, perhaps the greatest comedy ever written, and an explosive, ultimate feel-good show that will close the season with every one dancing in their seats," said Executive Artistic Director, Allen McCalla.

"This year we will turn 95, so in addition to our mainstage season, a special one-woman show, our concert series, and theatre for young audiences performance," McCalla continued, "we will also present a celebration event kicked off with a gala that will showcase our history and talents in a very entertaining and special way."

The sensational 2020-2021 Season:

GUYS AND DOLLS

The quintessential musical comedy - an American classic

September 2020

The great American musical! Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, the characters are some of the most memorable of any Broadway show: Nathan Detroit, Miss Adelaide, Skye Masterson, Sister Sarah, Nicely-Nicely Johnson, and many others. Frank Loesser's incredible score includes Luck Be a Lady, Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat, Adelaide's Lament, and Guys and Dolls.

THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES

Sherlock Holmes' greatest mystery

October 2020

The greatest and most famous of Conan Doyle's stories features Sherlock and Watson solving the diabolical case involving the curse of the Baskerville family. A gripping tale with atmospheric and supernatural effects.

ELF: The Musical

The touching and hilarious new musical

December 2020

The cherished movie comes to life on stage featuring the music of Matthew Sklar and lyrics of Chad Beguelin. Join Buddy the Elf on his journey from the North Pole to New York City to find his real father. This modern-day classic holiday show is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS

A dynamic new adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic)

February 2021

Catherine Bush's humorous and moving adaptation brings the Dickens epic to life with energy and excitement as we join Pip on his journey from poor orphan to English gentleman. A secretive benefactor, unrequited love, and a series of great expectations plague Pip as he attempts to discover whether people can change who they really are. The unforgettable characters include Pip, Miss Havisham, Estella, Magwitch, and many more. This production will also include school day morning matinees - targeting middle and high school students.

A FLEA IN HER EAR

By Georges Feydeau - perhaps the funniest play ever written

April 2021

Many consider A Flea In Her Ear to be the greatest farce ever written. Mistaken identities, a doppelganger, a spinning hotel bed, a crazy, jealous Spaniard, and a foreigner no one can understand help make the antic, pell-mell story leave audiences rolling in the aisles with laughter. A perfect springtime comedy to make audiences forget their troubles and laugh!

MAMMA MIA!

The ultimate feel-good musical

June 2021

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. Non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit. A mother, a daughter, 3 possible dads, and a trip down the aisle you'll never forget.

THE RETURN

August 2020

The fab four are back to delight audiences with their uncanny tribute to The Beatles.

ERMA BOMBECK: AT Wit's End

January 2021

A one-woman show about the great American humorist Erma Bombeck - a celebration of her life and humor.

CELEBRATE 95

May 1, 2021 - Gala

May 6, 7, 8 & 9 - show

A Broadway revue celebrating with songs from past Greenville Theatre hits featuring talented local performers.

Full-season subscriptions are on sale now and include the ability to add on the special events. Subscription packages offer savings off single ticket prices, exclusive benefits and personalized customer service. For more information about subscriptions, visit greenvilletheatre.org or contact Greenville Theatre's Box Office, (864) 233-6238.





