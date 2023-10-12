FOUR SEASONS Comes to Centre Stage in November

Performances run November 2-12, 2023.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

FOUR SEASONS Comes to Centre Stage in November

Thirty years after their college fling imploded, Sienna and Owen find themselves unwittingly reunited at a concert of Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. Music and memories reignite their feelings, resulting in a renewed affair that’s complicated by their shared history and the passage of time. One of our 20th Annual New Play Festival winners, this script is sure to delight both musicians and music lovers alike. 

After the performances on Sunday, November 5th at 3pm and Sunday, November 12th at 3pm, we will have two talkback discussions each with a panel of artists who can help the audience dive deeper into the story. Stay after the performance on these dates for a unique opportunity to gain insight into the show and to engage in a discussion with the show's cast and creative team. 

This production is generously sponsored by Jack Depriester and Courtyard Marriott of Downtown Greenville.

Tickets: $30              

Box Office: Hours are 2-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.

           

Dates: November 2-12, 2023

Website: Click Here

Location: Centre Stage 
501 River Street
Greenville, SC  29601         




