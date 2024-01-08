EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR To Open Trustus Theatre's Side Door Series In 39th Season

Trustus Theatre, the home for relevant, innovative, and inclusive theatrical works in Columbia, South Carolina, is kicking off 2024 with Exit, Pursued by a Bear by Lauren Gunderson in the Trustus Side Door.

In the play, Nan has decided to teach her abusive husband Kyle a lesson. With the help of her friends Simon and Sweetheart, she tapes Kyle to a chair and forces him to watch as they reenact scenes from their painful past. In the piece de resistance, they plan to cover the room in meat and honey so Kyle will be mauled by a bear. Through this night of emotional trials and ridiculous theatrics, Nan and Kyle are both freed from their past in this smart, wonderfully dark yet hopeful revenge comedy.

Lauren has been one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015. She is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for I and You and The Book of Will, the winner of the Lanford Wilson Award and a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Trustus' production of Exit, Pursued by a Bear stars Liza Hunter as Nan, Isabella Stenz as Sweetheart, Clint Poston as Simon, and Bryent Taylor-Marshall as Kyle.

Trustus Company member Ginny Ives directs this performance, stating “We have said since day one that this show explores an extreme execution to a realistic reality. I think the comedy is something that will drive people to see it but hopefully it will inspire and make some feel less alone… It is a fun, thought provoking, fast paced, intimate show that will leave everyone feeling the power of the family we make and the strength it takes to walk away from something we once loved in pursuit of a new, happier life.”

Side Door productions at Trustus only run for two weekends, so be sure to secure tickets now! The show runs from January 18th to January 27th. By becoming a season subscriber at Click Here, theater enthusiasts can receive discounts on tickets to productions in the Side Door Theatre and to special events, such as the upcoming Trustus Gala February 2nd.

Discounts for students, seniors, and military are also available for every performance at Trustus. Contact the Box Office for more information by visiting Click Here or call us at (803) 254-9732.

