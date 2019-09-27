Disney's ALADDIN Tickets Go On Sale Friday, Oct. 4

Aladdin will play a special two-week engagement in the Peace Concert Hall, Feb. 12-23, 2020, as part of the Peace Center's 2019-2020 Broadway season.

Tickets start at $40. VIP packages are also available.

Discover a whole new world at Disney's Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Hailed by USA Today as "Pure Genie-Us," Aladdin features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida) and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!), this "Fabulous" and "Extravagant" (The New York Times) new musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes and lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley (Mary Poppins), Gregg Barnes (Kinky Boots) and Natasha Katz (An American in Paris). See why audiences and critics agree, Aladdin is "Exactly What You Wish For!" (NBC-TV)

FREE Peace Talk

Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m.; Huguenot Mill

Open to all ticket holders, this free Peace Center supported community impact program will take a deep dive into the history, inspiration and people who bring this compelling story to life on stage. Register at peacecenter.org.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit peacecenter.org.

Events, dates, times, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Peace Center box office - in person, by phone or online - is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at the Peace Center and is the only way to guarantee the best prices. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Peace Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.





