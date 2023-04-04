Disney On Ice Presents MICKEY'S SEARCH PARTY October 26-29 At The North Charleston Coliseum!

Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party is bringing the magic to guests through dynamic moments that take place on the ice and in the air.

This adventure delivers compelling storytelling through multi-leveled production numbers so be prepared to join this magical search and help unlock an epic journey when Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party delivers an unforgettable experience at the North Charleston Coliseum from October 26-29, 2023.

Ø Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on April 11th. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook's treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic. Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney Pixar's Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons atop sway poles dancing over the audience in a beautiful cultural celebration of family. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle and sing along with Elsa as video projection creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to help build her ice palace. Witness Belle lift into the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life high over the ice.

Demonstrate the power of teamwork when Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie recruit the Green Army Men for a daring rescue in Andy's room. Laugh hysterically as the hilarious pirates flip, tumble, and twist on tumble tracks, stilts and more in an effort to showcase their talents for Captain Hook. Sail away with Moana on her daring voyage across the ocean and bravely encounter the fiery wrath of Te Ka. And make memories with your whole family during Aladdin and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out magical celebration.

Family friendly ticket pricing available - tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue Box Office.