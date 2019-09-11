Daryl Hall and John Oates Concert Moves To North Charleston Coliseum

The Daryl Hall and John Oates concert with special guest G. Love and Special Sauce, originally scheduled at the MUSC Health Stadium, is being relocated indoors to the North Charleston Coliseum as a weather precaution. The event will take place at the same day and time, Thursday, September 19th at 7:30pm.

Guests who purchased a ticket to the original engagement on Ticketmaster.com, will automatically receive new tickets within their Ticketmaster accounts. Ticketmaster customer support will email ticket buyers with additional information on their new seat assignments for the show.

"Due to the season's weather, for the safety and comfort of our fans, we are bringing this concert indoors. We can't wait to see everyone at the North Charleston Coliseum on September 19th," said Daryl Hall of the rescheduled date.

Tickets are on sale to the public now at the North Charleston Coliseum box office or through Ticketmaster.com





