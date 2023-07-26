DOWN IN THE HOLLER Comes to Trustus Theatre in August

Trustus Theatre, the home for relevant, innovative, and inclusive theatrical works in Columbia, South Carolina, will present Down in the Holler as the finale to their 38th Season.

Down in the Holler received a virtual reading in 2020 and will now receive its world premiere on the Thigpen Mainstage. Directed by Dewey Scott-Wiley, the play features Tashera Pravato, Elizabeth Houck-Zozaya, Kathleen Pennyway, and Christine Hellman.

As the play begins, audiences are transported to a holler in the Shenandoah Valley. Juniper prepares to spend a perfect life in a perfect cabin with her perfect partner, Blake. That is, until Maeve appears in the doorway. Telling tall tales and crooning high lonesomes, Maeve beguiles Juniper to return to Gin – a past self who once lived and loved in this house. As Juniper attempts to exercise her pursuit of passion and maintain the stable life she’s created with Blake, Down in the Holler witnesses a collision of class and queerness, ultimately asking how we reconcile who we were and who we thought we would become.

Director Dewey Scott-Wiley says “Down in the Holler explores universal truths about becoming who we thought we would become, and invites us to navigate the promise of the past. The play also centers on LGBTQ+ characters, and how their experience can be shaped by culture and class. Trustus is thrilled to finally be bringing this play to life post-pandemic.”

The show runs for only two weekends from August 18th-26th, so be sure to secure tickets when they go on sale August 1st. By becoming a season subscriber at trustus.org/season-subscriptions, theater enthusiasts can guarantee their access to all Main Stage productions in the coming year, as well as receive discounts on tickets to productions in the Side Door Theatre and to special events. Subscribers can save even more money when they bundle multiple subscriptions together or they can pay monthly, a new option for this coming season.

Discounts for students, seniors, and military are also available. Contact the Box Office for more information.

For more information, or to purchase your tickets, please visit trustus.org or call our Box Office at (803) 254-9732.