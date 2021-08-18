Country Superstar Blake Shelton Celebrates Local 'Hero' in North Charleston

Inspired by the name and mission of his tour, award-winning entertainer Blake Shelton made it his goal to identify a special community member on each stop of the Friends And Heroes 2021 run. As he prepares to take the stage at the North Charleston Coliseum on September 16, Shelton is celebrating local "hero" Kay Hyman.

Shelton, with assistance of the North Charleston Coliseum, chose Charleston Animal Society Director of Community Engagement Kay Hyman for being a lifetime animal advocate and a voice for those who cannot speak for themselves. She has appeared for over 25 years on multiple weekly television and radio shows helping thousands of animals from Charleston Animal Society find new homes. As the voice for animals in the Lowcountry, she has helped get them out of harm's way during disasters including floods and hurricanes. As a staunch advocate for the humane treatment of animals, she has testified on their behalf in court cases and in front of South Carolina legislators.

Kay Hyman will receive a prize pack that includes front row tickets for Blake Shelton's Friends And Heroes 2021 tour date at the North Charleston Coliseum on September 16.

The cross-country run will welcome very special guest Lindsay Ell, with special appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins. Rescheduled dates from the 2020 run will honor previously purchased tickets, and additional tickets are currently on sale. Visit https://www.blakeshelton.com/ for links to buy. Friends and Heroes 2021 will abide by all local and venue COVID-19 policies.

With 36 Top 10 singles - 28 of them No. 1 hits - on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and nearly a dozen Gold and Platinum-certified albums to his name, Shelton just celebrated the 20-year anniversary of his self-titled debut . Over the past two decades Shelton has accumulated more than 8.5 billion global on-demand streams, 11 million career album U.S. sales and award wins approaching the hundreds. He has also earned widespread recognition as an eight-time champion coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show The Voice. A long-time Grand Ole Opry member, Shelton has also found success in his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality and in teaming up with Smithworks Vodka.

The multimedia entertainer is now onto his 12th studio album with Body Language (purchase / stream HERE), released on May 21 of this year. Produced by Shelton's longtime collaborator Scott Hendricks, the 12-track record features his No. 1 smash "Happy Anywhere" (with Gwen Stefani). He performed songs from the album earlier this summer on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Voice, Citi Music Series on TODAY and more.

Blake Shelton'S FRIENDS AND HEROES 2021 DATES

August 18: Omaha, NE / CHI Health Center

August 20: Denver, CO / Ball Arena

September 9: Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

September 10: Evansville, IN / Ford Center

September 11: Rosemont, IL / Allstate Arena

September 16: North Charleston, SC / North Charleston Coliseum

September 17: Greenville, SC / Bon Secours Wellness Arena

September 18: Duluth, GA / Gas South Arena

September 23: St. Louis, MO / Enterprise Center

September 24: Tulsa, OK / BOK Center

September 25: Fort Worth, TX /Dickies Arena

September 30: Grand Rapids, MI / Van Andel Arena

October 1: Detroit, MI / Little Caesars Arena

October 2: Milwaukee, WI / Fiserv Forum

Photo Credit: Andrew Eccles