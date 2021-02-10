Cola Concerts Adds Mt. Joy to Spring Lineup at the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center

Mt. Joy is the latest band to join the Cola Concerts spring lineup. Blending folk and rock, Mt. Joy will be celebrating the release of their second album, Rearrange Us. The May 15th show adds to a talented lineup for Cola Concerts, which includes shows by Greg Gutfeld (4/18), Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires (4/24), Wynonna Judd (4/25), and Shovels and Rope (5/1). Tickets for Mt. Joy go on sale Friday, February 12 at 10:00 AM. Fans can get early access to tickets by signing up for the Cola Concerts Speedway Club at ColaConcerts.com.

When Mt. Joy (singer / guitarist Matt Quinn, guitarist Sam Cooper, bassist Michael Byrnes, drummer Sotiris Eliopoulos, and keyboardist Jackie Miclau) came together to record their sophomore album Rearrange Us, the band was in rough shape - adrift in a miasma of situational and romantic agony, digging themselves out of relationships that had soured in the harsh light of a life permanently spent in a van somewhere between Stockton and Peoria.

As band members coped with relationships that had literally disintegrated days before the beginning of sessions for Rearrange Us, they found comfort in their makeshift family of circus runaways - and, in suffering together, set about writing an album that looked themselves in the mirror and asked, "Are we all right?"

The resulting project, Rearrange Us, is the sound of a band growing into themselves both musically and personally. Matt Quinn's songwriting is at once more painterly and less precise, like perfectly rendered vignettes from a largely disjointed memory of a dream, as the band veers from folk-stomps to psychedelic reflections to gospel elegies with a well-honed verve - all to create a welcome salve to the transience of getting older and chasing a dream.

Featuring two massive high definition LED screens flanking a festival-quality stage, the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center has been designed to seamlessly present live comedy and music along with live broadcast of professional and collegiate sports. The state-of-the-art screens are more than 40-feet wide that can also be viewed during daylight hours. Operating on the site of the Columbia Speedway, the new entertainment center is built to meet the highest COVID standards. The venue features COVE seating, small sections roped off and socially distanced from other guests.

The Cola Concert Series includes Greg Gutfeld Live Sunday, April 18, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires Saturday, April 24, Wynonna Judd on Sunday, April 25, Shovels & Rope Saturday, May 1, Mt. Joy Saturday, May 15. Additional shows will be announced soon.

Mt. Joy will perform as part of the Cola Concert Series on Saturday, May 15. Tickets range from $42.50 to $61.25 and go on sale this Friday, February 12 at 10:00 AM at ColaConcerts.com. Tickets will also be available the night of show at the gate, subject to availability. Each ticket will cover the cost of one seat in a COVE and patrons must purchase at least four tickets at checkout. Guests can add up to four additional people to their COVE for $40 per person.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for Cola Concerts Speedway Club at ColaConcerts.com to get all show announcements and early access to ticket presales. The Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center is located at 2001 Charleston Highway, Cayce, SC 29003.