Centre Stage to Present The Prisma Health Fringe Festival This Fall

CENTRE STAGE will present The Prisma Health Fringe Festival September through October, 2023.

For the past ten years, Centre Stage has produced a Second Stage series titled the Fringe Series. These productions have mostly been performed on weeknights during the run of a Mainstage show. For the first time ever, Centre Stage will be producing a Fringe Festival at the beginning of the season with three shows all produced within a two month period. As with the Fringe Series, this year’s festival will include thought-provoking and contemporary pieces exploring mental health topics, but delivering unforgettable humor, dialogue, and characters in the process. An award-winning drama, a biting and witty comedy, and an emotional one-woman musical will launch our Inaugural Fringe Festival.

For the past six years, Prisma Health has steadfastly supported the Fringe Series, enabling us to share stories surrounding depression, anxiety, alcohol abuse, and various other aspects of mental health. During the process for these shows, Prisma Health will illuminate the intricacies of the characters' experiences, guiding our actors in portraying these roles authentically and effectively. This invaluable partnership empowers us to engage with the community and openly address these crucial topics. Don't miss out—grab your tickets for the Prisma Health Fringe Festival today!

Secure your favorite seats by grabbing a Fringe Membership now! With prices lower than ever, this is the perfect time to buy and reserve your spots for HAPPY, PROOF, LADY DAY, and as a bonus, FOUR SEASONS. Choose from our two fantastic options: a Double Membership for $150 and a Single Membership for $75. Purchasing a membership saves you 20% on your tickets and you receive a complimentary beverage for each show. Don't wait any longer – get your package today at centrestage.org and make the most of this extraordinary offer!

THE PRISMA HEALTH FRINGE FESTIVAL

Happy

By Robert Caisley

Sept 7-10, 2023

Thurs-Sat 8pm

Sun 3pm

“Stop yelling. Be happy. Be happy! Close your eyes, open your eyes, whatever you need to do to pull yourself together.” Alfred is happy about his life. He's happy with his job. He's happy with his marriage. He's even happily raising his special needs daughter. However, when his best friend invites him to meet the latest woman in his life, things spin out of control. This fast-paced and biting comedy pokes holes in the premise that happiness is something to be conjured up out of thin air. This show is the story of a dinner party gone wrong!



Proof

By David Auburn

June 6-14, 2023

Thurs-Sat 8pm

Sun 3pm

On the eve of her twenty-fifth birthday, Catherine, a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire; and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father’s who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. Over the long weekend that follows, a burgeoning romance and the discovery of a mysterious notebook draw Catherine into the most difficult problem of all: How much of her father’s madness—or genius—will she inherit? This play is the recipient of The Tony Award® for Best Play and Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.



Lady Day

At Emerson’s Bar and Grill

Thurs-Sat 8pm

Sun 3pm

Transport yourself to the year 1959, within the walls of a dimly lit Philadelphia bar. Prepare to be immersed in one of Billie Holiday's final performances, a mere four months before her passing. With the piano accompaniment of Jimmy Powers, she serenades the audience while also sharing tales from her life, her words growing progressively more slurred and disjointed as her intoxication grows. Experience a remarkable performance by a single actress, featuring many of Billie Holiday's iconic songs including "God Bless The Child," "Strange Fruit," and "Crazy He Calls Me." More than a dozen of her songs are interlaced with salty, often humorous reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of the lady and her music. Join us for an unforgettable evening of music and history that will leave a lasting impact.



