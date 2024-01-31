Centre Stage Presents a Country-Inspired Rock Show ROCKIN' BOOTS

This winter, Centre Stage is keepin' it fancy, walking the line and takin' it home down country roads with Rockin' Boots, the Country Music Showdown!
POPULAR
Centre Stage's annual hit rock show has gone country! Put on your dancin' boots and join us for an unforgettable evening of the top Country hits of the century.
The show will keep you utterly entertained as a knock-out cast of singers and dancers perform your favorite classic hits by some of the biggest Country stars of all time, including Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, Faith Hill, Hank Williams, Toby Keith, Reba McEntire, Kenny Chesney, Brooks & Dunn, Carrie Underwood, and more!
It's sure to be a boot scootin', toe tappin', knee slappin' helluva good time. Get your “boots on” and let these “cowboys take you away” for a fantastic night full of “mountain music”!
Tickets: $35
Box Office: Hours are 2-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.
Dates: March 14-30, 2024
Website: Click Here
Centre Stage
501 River Street Managing Artistic Director
Greenville, SC 29601
