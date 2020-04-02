Centre Stage Announces Postponements And Cancellations

Due to developments resulting from the virus (COVID-19), Centre Stage has made the difficult decision to further delay and to cancel the openings of the upcoming Mainstage and Fringe series shows.

The opening of 9 to 5 the Musical is postponed until July 16th. The opening of 'Night, Mother is postponed until August 4th. If all goes according to plan, 9 to 5 will have performances on 7/16-8/9, Thursdays through Sundays while 'Night, Mother will perform on 8/4 and 8/5.

Productions of Around the World in 80 Days and Water by the Spoonful are, unfortunately, cancelled. Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story will be moved to kick off our 2020-2021 season on September 10th. Godspell will be moved to the 2021-2022 season. Rhinestone Cowboy, our cabaret scheduled for April 14th, will be streamed online and take place as scheduled. 2020 - 2021 season packages will go on sale in July.

If you already have tickets to performances no longer occurring, the following three options are available:

Credit your ticket value toward a future Centre Stage performance

Donate your ticket and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value

Request a refund

Please visit the CDC (https://www.cdc.gov/) and SCDHEC (https://www.scdhec.gov/) websites for the latest information regarding the virus (COVID-19) situation.





