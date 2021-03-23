Centre Stage Announces Outdoor NEW PLAY FESTIVAL and PARKING LOT PARTY

Centre Stage has announced dates for its Annual New Play Festival and the newest installment of the Thursdays on the Patio fundraising series, Parking Lot Party!

The New Play Festival is set to return Saturday April 24, 2021. For the last decade and a half, Centre Stage has counted it a privilege to celebrate works from far and wide as part of its New Play Festival. It has always been the goal of the festival to promote nationwide new work development and encourage a broad range of regional perspectives to participate.

Now, for the second year in a row, the company will turn its attention to local playwrights, honoring artists from the community.

On April 24th, the festival will consist of readings of the three finalist scripts starting at 12pm. Light refreshments will be served in between readings along with talkbacks regarding each script. At the close of the festival on Saturday night, a winner will be announced. The winning author will receive a cash prize and the opportunity to be produced as part of the 2022-2023 season. Audience members present will help choose the winner!

As always, this event is free and open to the public. This year, the festvval will be held outdoors and socially-distanced on the patio following proper safety protocols as recommended by the CDC and local authorities.

Centre Stage has also announced its newest installment to Thursdays on the Pao, the Parking Lot Party, Thursday, April 29, 2021!

Looking for nice big space to spread out and jam the night away? Look no further! Thanks to the generosity of Hughes Investments, the company will yet again offer an evening like no other on the top deck of the parking garage behind the Centre Stage building on Thursday, April 29th, 2021 where there is plenty of room for enjoying the evening!

Live entertainment will be provided yet again by the unforgeable Dana Jones and the Bruce Caldwell Project Brand performing jazz and so rock favorites from the 60s to today. (You will recognize members of the band from our annual rock shows!) Food will be available for purchase from Thoroughfare Food Truck and drinks will be available for purchase from the concessions stand.

Tickets are $25 and include one beverage, live entertainment, and access to our exclusive art gallery. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Centre Stage Box Office at (864) 233-6733, in person at the Centre Stage Box Office on Tuesdays-Thursdays from 2-5pm, or online at centrestage.org/thursonthepao.

Learn more at www.centrestage.org.