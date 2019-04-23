Centre Stage Announces Leadership Change

Centre Stage - South Carolina would like to thank Glenda ManWaring for her years of service to the organization and wishes her the best in her future endeavors. Since 2010, Mrs. ManWaring has acted and directed in many of the theatre's Main Stage shows, oversaw the creation of Centre Stage's successful and cutting-edge Fringe Series, and expanded the theatre's community outreach and ticket sales.

"The Centre Stage Board of Directors appreciates Mrs. ManWaring's years of dedication and service to the theatre," says Board President, Harriet Wallace. "She helped launch Centre Stage into a new era of creative strength and oversaw the securing of the theatre's important role in the vibrant cultural landscape of downtown Greenville and the Upstate."

The Board is currently in the process of considering the restructuring of upper level theatre management and will be announcing a national search to fill those position(s) soon. Thom Seymour, Jr., who has served for many years as Technical Director at Centre Stage, has been appointed as the Interim Executive and Artistic Director until the Board has concluded its restructuring discussions and new leadership position(s) can be announced.

Centre Stage is a year-round, 285-seat professional theater in downtown Greenville, South Carolina offering a wide range of entertainment, plays and shows including musicals, comedy, drama, concerts and special events. Centre Stage's mission is to produce diverse theatre, support local artists and provide dynamic outreach programs.





