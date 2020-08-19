Centre Stage Announces 2020-2021 Season Update

Centre Stage will not be opening its indoor performance space for live performances for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.

Centre Stage has released the following update regarding their 2020 season:

Thank you to all of our patrons, volunteers, donors, performers, and production team members for your support and patience as we all learn to navigate 2020 together.

At this time, Centre Stage will not be opening its mainstage, indoor performance space for live performances for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021 as necessary. We will continue to seek out safe and innovative ways to keep all of our Centre Stage family captivated, cultivated, and inspired. Stay tuned for more virtual content and performances, outdoor events, and Centre Stage originals.

We appreciate the support of the entire community. We're in this together and will come out stronger on the other side.

