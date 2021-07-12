CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Will Be Performed at the North Charleston PAC in December

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE lights up the stage in this popular and dazzling family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family! Tickets are on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 AM for two unforgettable performances at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 4. Show times are 4PM and 8PM.

As lights dim and music plays, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life presenting an elaborate wonderland, invoking the stories behind a child's eye as they dream on the most magical of nights. Ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, penguins, reindeer, ethereal aerialists, gingerbread people, carolers and colossal ornaments fly, balance, juggle and stretch imaginations.

Audiences nationwide will celebrate this most wonderful time of the year with over twenty of the world's critically acclaimed and accomplished artists and circus acts all gift-wrapped in over 300 imaginative and one-of-a-kind costume designs. Broadway singers perform original music along with new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Deck The Halls," "Winter Wonderland" and "Jingle Bell Rock".

This critically acclaimed extravaganza is sure to dazzle any audience as Broadway World proclaims it, "The Perfect Holiday Gift... a show that everyone will enjoy." Audiences of all ages will marvel at soaring acrobatics, gravity defying feats and extravagant theatrical production numbers the Boston Globe hails as "Entrancing... Las Vegas meets family entertainment."

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is affordably priced from $29 to $99 (plus applicable fees) and will perform two shows at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 4 at 4PM and 8PM. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office (Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10AM-4PM.

For more information, visit: www.cirqueproductions.com