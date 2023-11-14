CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Greenville Theatre

Performances run November 30 - December 17.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Audiences will be swept away into the eccentric world of Willy Wonka as they follow Charlie Bucket and the other golden ticket winners into his extraordinary chocolate factory. This brand-new Broadway adaptation is based on the classic Roald Dahl book and hit films. Featuring beloved songs like “The Candy Man,” “Pure Imagination,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” in addition to brand new songs written by the team that brought audiences the musical Hairspray, this show is the perfect holiday gift for the whole Family! 

This magical cast is led by Carter Allen as Willy Wonka, Mathew Molina and Juni Martin as Charlie Bucket, with Neil Shurley as Grandpa Joe and Mary Evan Giles as Mrs. Bucket. The show is Co- Directed by Max Quinlan and Drew Whitley with choreography by Fawn Clark.

“In my youth, I became enamored with the Roald Dahl books, and was especially drawn to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” described Willy Wonka actor Carter Allen. “The idea of an eccentric recluse who has a whole world of pure imagination and possibilities intrigued me. I cannot wait for audiences to experience this show at Greenville Theatre. I also love family shows like this because it is inevitable that in every audience there will be someone coming to their first ever live show. The ability to bring the magic of this type of storytelling to a whole new group of people every day is a true gift.” 

Not only will audiences get to experience this incredible show, but they will have the opportunity to purchase their very own chocolate Wonka Bar. At each performance, one lucky winner will find their very own “Greenville Theatre Golden Ticket” inside! The winner will get an exclusive backstage tour of our Greenville Theatre “factory” from Willy Wonka himself, Carter Allen, complete with a photo on our stage! 

Tickets are on sale now!  Ticket prices for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory are just $40 with Senior and Veteran rates for $38. Student rush tickets are also available the day of the show for just $20 each with valid identification. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has Thursday night shows at 7:30pm on November 30th, December 7th and 14th, Friday and Saturday night shows at 8pm on December 1st, 2nd, 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th, Saturday matinees at 2pm on December 9th and 16th, with Sunday matinees at 3pm on December 3rd, 10th, and 17th.  For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the GT website at Click Here or call our Box Office at 864-233-6238.   




