The Broadway musical Cats scheduled for March 27-29 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center has been postponed.

Rescheduled dates will be announced soon. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. If ticket buyers are unable to attend the rescheduled dates, refunds are available at point of purchase.

www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You