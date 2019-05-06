Author Bill Bryson comes to the Peace Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Best-selling author Bill Bryson has established himself as one of the world's most beloved and prolific commentators by finding delight in the minutiae of travel and the subtleties of culture.

Bryson is well-known for writing A Short History of Nearly Everything, a book widely acclaimed for its approachable communication of science. As a successor to A Short History of Nearly Everything, Bryson will release The Body: A Guide for Occupants this October. Ever wonder what really goes on inside your head, heart and beyond? Join Bryson for an extraordinary exploration of the human body that will leave you marveling at the form you occupy.

Bryson shot to prominence in the United Kingdom with Notes from a Small Island, a humorous travel book that takes readers on an exploration of Great Britain, which was also adapted for television. He has chronicled everything from hiking the Appalachian Trail in the immensely popular A Walk in the Woods - named one of TIME magazine's "All-TIME 100 Best Nonfiction Books" - to capturing the zeitgeist of the roaring twenties in One Summer: America 1927.

The evening's storytelling and reading will be followed by a Q&A.

Tickets for the Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. presentation by Bill Bryson are $45 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at. Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning now and go on sale to the public on Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit www.peacecenter.org.

Events, dates, times, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Peace Center box office - in person, by phone or online - is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at the Peace Center and is the only way to guarantee the best prices. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the tickets may not be valid, and the Peace Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets, and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.





