Ben Folds And A Piano comes to the Peace Center on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.

Ben Folds is widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of his generation. He's created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums and numerous collaborative records. His latest studio album, So There, which includes a blend of pop songs and his "Concerto for Piano and Orchestra," soared to No. 1 on both the Billboard classical and classical crossover charts.



For more than a decade, Folds has performed with some of the world's greatest symphony orchestras, and he currently serves as the first Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center. He continues to perform with orchestras and tour solo, delivering a high-energy rock show with the intimacy of a solo piano performance.

In addition to touring, Folds released his memoir - A Dream About Lightning Bugs - A Life of Music and Cheap Lessons, which debuted to critical acclaim at No. 7 on The New York Times Best Seller List.

Folds is no stranger to television and film, from scoring soundtracks to having been featured for five seasons as a judge on NBC's critically acclaimed a cappella show The Sing Off. He has also continued to appear in cameo and recurring roles on cable and network TV shows.

An avid photographer, Folds is a member of the prestigious Sony Artisans of Imagery, has served as a photo editor for National Geographic and was featured in a mini documentary by the Kennedy Center's Digital Project for his photographic work.

An outspoken champion for arts education and music therapy funding in our nation's public schools, in 2016 Ben held the distinction as the only artist to appear at both national political conventions advocating for arts education, and he has served for more than five years as an active member of the distinguished Artist Committee of Americans For The Arts (AFTA). He also serves on the board of AFTA's Arts Action Fund and as Chairman of its ArtsVote 2020 initiative to encourage arts activists across the country to get engaged in the upcoming elections.

Tickets for the Sunday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. performance of Ben Folds And A Piano are $35-$55 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at www.peacecenter.org. Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning now and go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit www.peacecenter.org.





