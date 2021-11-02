BWW Review: HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES Brings Chills to Greenville Theatre

Photo by Wallace Krebs Photography

A dark night, a Victorian drawing room, a foggy moor, the terrifying eyes of a hound from hell.

You know what that all adds up to - a visit from Mr. Sherlock Holmes.

David Bean plays the venerable detective with Evan Harris as the loyal Dr. Watson in THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES, now playing through November 7 at Greenville Theatre.

The mystery centers around the titular beast, reputed to be haunting - and hunting - on the moors near Baskerville Hall. Did the hound recently frighten Sir Charles to death? Will his heir, Sir Henry, succumb to the same fate? Who is the mysterious bearded man seen in the moors? And what is the significance of the friendly Stapleton siblings, Jack and Beryl?

Suzanne McCalla directs this adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle's famous novel. Focused more on dialogue than action, the play still manages to create some amazing atmospheres, particularly in act two when we arrive in the misty moors. And when we meet the hound from hell itself, well, Greenville Theatre excels at creating memorable sets and chilling effects, and this one may just haunt your own dreams.

David Bean brings a twinkling eye to the role of Sherlock Holmes, often seeming more amused than puzzled at how events play out. This is a Holmes who is so secure in his deductive powers that he can afford to have a bit of fun - sometimes quite literally, as in his first appearance in act two.

The rest of the performers deliver just what's needed to make the mystery work. As the amiable Dr. Mortimer, who first brings the case to Holmes' attention, John Tripp is burdened with significant chunks of backstory and exposition right at the top of the show. The fact that he can convey all that information and keep the audience's rapt attention speaks highly of his skills. Craig Smith brings both charm and a bit of gravitas to the role of John Stapleton, while Lindsey Morgan Bean makes a memorable Beryl. And Nick Smithson shines as Sir Henry Baskerville, the young and maybe too-lighthearted heir who has the most to fear from the legend of the hound. The remaining residents of Baskerville Hall - Kenneth Kraft and Ashleigh Stowe as the servants, Mr. & Mrs. Barrymore, and Emily McKay as the mysterious Laura Lyons - round out the supporting players.

Most surprising in all this, though, is that in many ways this is more a show about Dr. Watson than anyone else. It opens with Watson taking a stab at using his own deductive powers and, for most of act two, features Watson alone interviewing subjects and writing reports back to Holmes, who remains at home and unseen by us. Evan Harris is simply terrific as Watson, anchoring the play with his cocked eyebrow and frequent questions. Best of all, Harris excels here at letting the other characters talk. There are long stretches when Watson is doing nothing more than listening and jotting down notes, and Harris is the perfect person to take it all in. Holmes may be better at the art of deduction, but no one is better at observing than Dr. Watson. After all, it's always through Watson's eyes that we see these adventures. And this one is a doozy.