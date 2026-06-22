BEEPLE x SŌ PERCUSSION, DRUID'S MACBETH, LOST LEAR and More Set for Charleston Gaillard Center's New Boundless Initiative

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The Charleston Gaillard Center has announced the 2026–2027 Boundless season, a new initiative representing the organization's commitment to expanding both its artistic offerings and its presence throughout Charleston.

As the Gaillard's artistic vision has grown alongside the needs of the community it serves, so too has the need for new spaces in which to realize it. Bringing world-class programming to iconic venues and unexpected locations across the city, Boundless reflects the Gaillard's belief that transformative artistic experiences can take root anywhere.

The initiative launches with six programs, two of which were previously announced as part of the Gaillard's 2026–2027 season and are now recognized as founding presentations of Boundless: the collaboration between digital artist Beeple and Grammy Award-winning ensemble Sō Percussion at Beeple Studios, and Cabaret Royale by Underbelly, returning to the Spiegeltent on the Terrace Lawn for its fifth year. Four just-announced productions join them in some of Charleston's most celebrated cultural spaces.

Program highlights include:

Trisha Brown Dance Company's In Plain Site at the Gibbes Museum of Art — an immersive presentation of Trisha Brown's celebrated site-specific work, set against the backdrop of one of Charleston's beloved cultural institutions

Druid's Macbeth at College of Charleston's Sottile Theatre — Tony Award winner Garry Hynes directs a visceral and uniquely Irish take on Shakespeare's fiercest tragedy

Lost Lear by Dan Colley at College of Charleston's Sottile Theatre — a Scotsman Fringe First Award winner at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, this moving remix of King Lear uses puppetry, projection, and live video effects

La Mecànica's A Teen Odyssey at College of Charleston's Simons Center Black Box Theatre — an exhilarating piece of immersive physical theater from Mallorca that transforms every audience member into an active participant

"The Gaillard has always believed that great art should meet people where they are," said Lissa Frenkel, president and CEO of the Charleston Gaillard Center. "Boundless is a natural extension of that belief and an opportunity to bring the same level of artistic excellence that our audiences expect from the Gaillard stage into the broader fabric of this city.

Vice President of Artistic Programming Nicole Taney added, “Charleston is home to exceptional venues, vibrant communities, and a deep appetite for meaningful cultural experiences. We are excited to honor that by showing up in new ways, in new places, and with work that we believe will resonate far beyond a single performance."

Boundless reflects the Gaillard's ongoing commitment to serving as an active cultural partner invested in the vitality of Charleston and its communities. Programming presented under the Boundless initiative joins the Gaillard's full 2026–2027 season of performances in the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall, offering audiences more opportunities than ever to engage with world-class art throughout the year.

The launch of Boundless also signals the Gaillard's deepened commitment to its Education and Community Program, which has served more than 200,000 students from across the Lowcountry, including 100% of Charleston County Public Schools. As this initiative expands the Gaillard's physical presence throughout the city, it will bring with it new and deepened opportunities for curriculum-aligned arts education. More details will be announced in the coming months.

2026–2027 BOUNDLESS PROGRAMMING

Find a full schedule of the 2026–2027 Boundless performances below. For tickets and membership information, visit gaillardcenter.org.

TICKETS

Unless otherwise noted, tickets go on sale Friday, June 26, at 11:00am EST at gaillardcenter.org or (843) 242-3099. Gaillard Members receive presale access. To learn more about our Membership program, please contact our Development Office at (843) 579-6220 or development@gaillardcenter.org.

BEEPLE x SŌ PERCUSSION

September 26, 2026 | 6:30pm doors, 8:00pm performance

Beeple Studios, 2325 Charleston Regional Pkwy.

A bold new collaboration comes to life at Beeple Studios in a one-night-only world premiere. Grammy Award-winning ensemble Sō Percussion joins visionary digital artist Beeple for a boundary-pushing performance that fuses live music with AI-driven visuals in an immersive studio setting. This special event reflects an ongoing commitment to expanding beyond the Gaillard's campus and into the creative fabric of the community. All tickets include a pre-performance reception, setting the stage for an evening that is as celebratory as it is dynamic. Co-produced with Beeple Studios.

TRISHA BROWN DANCE COMPANY'S IN PLAIN SITE

November 4, 2026 | 6:00pm

Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St.

Trisha Brown: In Plain Site disentangles Brown's dances from the proscenium stage and resituates them in unexpected locations. For this site-specific program, selections from the repertory are restaged in dynamic relationship to their setting, expanding and amplifying Brown's effortless affinity for naturalizing movement to the physical environment. Developed in close dialogue with the Gaillard, the program engages audiences with the full range of Brown's artistry, reframed against the rich architectural and cultural backdrop of the Gibbes Museum of Art. This is a free event; registration required.

Trisha Brown Dance Company will perform a repertory program at the Gaillard on November 7 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now at gaillardcenter.org.

CABARET ROYALE BY UNDERBELLY

(New Commission)

December 2026

Spiegeltent on Terrace Lawn, 95 Calhoun St.

Cabaret Royale returns to the Spiegeltent with an all-new production for 2026, as the iconic venue celebrates its fifth year on the Terrace Lawn. Expect a swirl of glamour, grit, and high-energy thrills as boundary-pushing performances, sharp-witted comedy, and bold spectacle take the stage in this unforgettable evening of entertainment. Created by London's acclaimed Underbelly, this dazzling experience is the perfect addition to your holiday traditions—a night of surprise and sparkle you'll be talking about long after the evening ends. Tickets to become available late Summer 2026.

LOST LEAR BY DAN COLLEY

January 22–23, 2027 | 7:30pm

College of Charleston's Sottile Theatre, 44 George St.

A moving and darkly comic remix of Shakespeare's King Lear, Lost Lear is told from the point of view of Joy, a person living with dementia who exists within an old memory of rehearsing the play. Joy's delicately maintained reality is upended by the arrival of her estranged son. Using puppetry, projection, and live video effects, the audience is drawn into Joy's world as layers of past and present, fiction and reality, overlap and distort. Lost Lear offers a thought-provoking meditation on theater and the possibility of communicating across the chasms between us. Presented in partnership with PURE Theatre.

DRUID'S MACBETH

February 5, 2027 | 7:30pm

February 6, 2027 | 2:00pm and 7:30pm

February 7, 2027 | 3:00pm

College of Charleston's Sottile Theatre, 44 George St.

This is the Scottish Play like you have never seen it before. Druid brings its visceral and uniquely Irish perspective to one of Shakespeare's fiercest and bloodiest tragedies. In medieval Scotland, the ambitious army general Macbeth is visited by three witches who foretell his ascension to the throne. In pursuit of this prophecy, and emboldened by his wife, Lady Macbeth, he sets out on a murderous path that threatens to sever the ties that bind their minds, their marriage, and the nation itself. Tony Award winner Garry Hynes directs a cast of eleven of Ireland's finest actors, led by Marty Rea as Macbeth and fellow Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Lady Macbeth. Presented in partnership with PURE Theatre.

LA MECÀNICA'S A TEEN ODYSSEY

March 25, 2027 | 6:00pm and 7:30pm

March 26, 2027 | 6:30pm

March 27, 2027 | 3:30 and 5:30pm

College of Charleston's Simons Center Black Box Theatre, 54 St. Philip St.

A Teen Odyssey is a show for all generations — an invitation to celebrate anyone who is, or ever was, a teenager. An exhilarating piece of immersive physical theater from Mallorca, it combines live physical performance with smartphone technology to transform every audience member into an active participant. Exploring identity, belonging, and what connects us across generations, it is a show as much for the teenager discovering who they are as for the adult who still remembers exactly how that felt. Visually striking and sonically rich, this is theater that stays with you long after you leave the room. Presented in partnership with PURE Theatre.

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