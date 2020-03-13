BABY SHARK LIVE! at the North Charleston PAC Postponed

At the direction of government and public health officials, the May 12 performance of Baby Shark Live! at the North Charleston performing Arts Center has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date to be announced. Tickets for the May 12 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. Refunds are available at point of purchase if ticket buyers are unable to attend the rescheduled performance.

Pinkfong and Round Room Live have postponed all upcoming performances of Baby Shark Live!. The current tour, previously scheduled to play over 100 cities across the US and Canada through June 27, 2020, will announce new dates as soon as possible.

"The health and well-being of our audience is our top priority," says Stephen Shaw (the tour's producer and co-president of Round Room Live). "We urge everyone to follow the guidelines put forth by public health officials. Baby Shark Live! will return soon to entertain fans with this one-of-a-kind family musical experience."

Following a successful inaugural tour in the Fall of 2019, Baby Shark Live! launched a Spring tour on February 29, 2020 in Ottumwa, IA and played through March 12, 2020.

The live show is based on Pinkfong's viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark!

Baby Shark, Pinkfong's global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 while topping the Kids Digital Song Sales Chart. The Baby Shark Dance video has over 4.7 billion views, making it the 2nd most viewed video in the history of YouTube.

Fans can visit babysharklive.com and follow Baby Shark Live! on social media for updates.





