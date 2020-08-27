Alabama Theatre Will Reopen September 5 With ONE THE SHOW

Alabama Theatre President Bob Wood discusses about what they are doing to maintain the health and safety of performances, staff, and patrons.

The Alabama Theatre will reopen on September 5 with ONE The Show!

The Alabama Theatre's ONE Show is back by popular demand. ONE brings audiences an incredible entertainment experience featuring everything from Country, Gospel, Broadway, Pop and Rock to plenty of hilarious family comedy.

The talented entertainers, extravagant costumes and extraordinary scenery will make you feel like you are in New York or Las Vegas - at a fraction of the price! As always, the charm of emcee and featured vocalist Greg Rowles will make audiences feel at home while crowd favorite Grant Turner, one of the funniest comedians in the country, returns as Ricky Mokel with new jokes and antics to entertain and delight everyone.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.alabama-theatre.com/myrtle-beach-shows/one-the-show/6418.

Alabama Theatre President Bob Wood chatted with WMBF about what they are doing to maintain the health and safety of performances, staff, and patrons.

"Everybody's going to wear masks backstage," said Wood. "We're cleaning every night. Wiping down all the hard stuff and spraying all the dressing rooms."

A crew will spray down all 2,000 seats with a disinfectant after every show, and the theater installed a UV lighting system in the backstage air ducts to clean the air eight times an hour.

"The theater won't be sold out because we can't sell that many seats, but I'm hoping that we'll have a few hundred people here," said Wood.

Read more on WMBF.

